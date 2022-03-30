Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Spring Football Resumes in Eugene
Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Nick Battey give you the latest updates out of Eugene and thoughts on Tuesday's practice.
Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts
What Dan Lanning Said Following Spring Practice No. 3
Lanning said he wanted to see more "juice" from the Ducks after more than two weeks off
RB Dante Dowdell Making Cross-Country Trip to See Oregon
Oregon will host one of the hottest offensive recruits in the country this weekend
Defensive Back JJ Greenfield Returns to Oregon as Ducks Resume Spring Practice
The third-year sophomore was listed on last year's roster but was not with the team
