Return of the Black Mamba: De'Anthony Thomas to Work Out at Oregon Pro Day

Thomas, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2019, is currently signed with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

Former Oregon star De'Anthony Thomas will work out at Oregon's Pro Day on April 1 as he eyes a comeback to the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas, who played for the Ducks from 2011-13, last played for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 season. He opted out of the 2020 season and was waived prior to the 2021 season and has not been signed to an NFL team since.

The speedy wide receiver and kick returner made his intentions of returning to professional football clear on Feb. 1 when he signed with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. He's currently under contract with the Lions, but he hopes to impress some NFL scouts in attendance.

De'Anthony Thomas

deanthony-thomas-fiesta-bowl

Thomas, 29, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft after a dazzling three-year career in Eugene. Thomas, along with Josh Huff, were the first receivers drafted from Oregon since Jordan Kent was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in 2007.

The former 5-star recruit from Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles has recorded 65 receptions for 509 yards and four touchdowns in his six years in the NFL.

He also rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 31 rush attempts. Thomas was primarily used as a return specialist, totaling 2,432 return yards (punts and kickoffs combined) and one punt returned for a touchdown in his career.

Thomas won't be the only Duck making headlines in Eugene on April 1, as NFL draft hopefuls will be looking to boost their stock. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Mykael Wright, Devon Williams, Johnny Johnson III, CJ Verdell, and Verone McKinley III have entered the draft, which begins on April 28.

