Oregon Ducks Make NFL Statement With Pro Bowl Selections

The Oregon Ducks have produced NFL-ready talent in Eugene on a yearly basis. In 2026, three alums will have the honor to compete at the Pro Bowl Games during Super Bowl week, unless one were to make it to the big game.

That's Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Pro Bowl Games will take place in San Francisco, California, at the Moscone Center. It will feature skills competitions and the main 7-on-7 AFC vs. NFC flag football game on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Here are the top college football programs with multiple NFL Pro Bowlers. Oregon makes a statement as one of the top college programs sending pro-ready players to the NFL.

Georgia Bulldogs (six)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Iowa Hawkeyes (five each)

Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans (four each)

Mississippi State Bulldogs, Wisconsin Badgers, Oregon Ducks, Boston College Eagles (three each)

Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

Although Dan Lanning never coached Herbert during his tenure at Oregon, the franchise quarterback in Southern California has been the face of the Ducks in the NFL.

He's thrown for the tied for fifth-most touchdowns in the league at 25 and eighth-most passing yards at 3,491 in his second season under coach Jim Harbaugh. Herbert has also rushed for a career-high and counting 419 yards on 67 carries.

The 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and now two-time Pro Bowler has clinched a playoff berth with the Los Angeles organization for the third time in his career (currently holds an 11-4 record). He's fighting for the AFC West division title with the 12-3 Denver Broncos and quarterback Bo Nix.

Fun fact: Through Week 16, the Oregon quarterbacks in the NFL have the most passing yards by college at 9,731. That includes Herbert along with Nix, Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota (2014 Heisman Trophy winner), and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots Cornerback Christian Gonzalez

Quarterbacks across the NFL have been frightened to throw the ball anywhere near Gonzalez's vicinity since entering the league in 2023.

The standout in the secondary has 51 solo tackles, allowed only 33 receptions, and collected seven pass breakups in his third professional season. Most importantly, he hasn't missed one tackling opportunity that has come his way.

New England is in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with Denver at a 12-3 overall record each.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) walks off the field after a 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions Offensive Lineman Penei Sewell

According to PFF, Sewell ranks as the No. 1 offensive lineman (94.9 overall grade) and has the top run block grade (96.9). In 940 offensive snaps played in 2025, he has given up just two penalties and one sack.

Detroit is on the outskirts of the NFC playoff picture as the No. 8 seed with an 8-7 overall record. Rival Green Bay Packers currently hold the No. 7 seed and final playoff spot with a 9-5-1 overall record. There are two remaining games on the regular season schedule.