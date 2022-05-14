LOOK: Kayvon Thibodeaux Participates in New York Giants Rookie Minicamp
Kayvon Thibodeaux was living the dream on his first day of New York Giants rookie minicamp in East Rutherford.
Sporting the number 5 given to him through a negotiation with kicker Graham Gano, he suited up for his first football practice in five months.
"I savor every moment," Thibodeaux said following the first day of camp. "When you've been through everything in your life that's brought you to this time, it's like dude, MetLife, the American dream, the New York Giants. Are you serious? For me, it's a dream come true."
Despite putting on the Giants uniform for the first time and going out onto the practice field, it still hasn't quite struck Thibodeaux that he's a New York Giant.
"I put it on, but I feel like I'm not there yet," the former Oregon Duck said. "I feel like there's still some hoops and some hurdles. There's still some prelims I gotta go through to be a part of the team, but I don't have words for it. It still hasn't hit me. I feel like it's going to hit me once we really get into it."
The fifth overall selection in last month's draft was overcome with emotion when The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy" played on the speakers at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, marking Thibodeaux's return to organized football for the first time since he declared for the draft in December.
"I heard some music and I almost cried," he said. "I was like, 'man, we're really here.'"
