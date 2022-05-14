Skip to main content

LOOK: Kayvon Thibodeaux Participates in New York Giants Rookie Minicamp

The fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft got to suit up in the Giants uniform for the first time.

Kayvon Thibodeaux was living the dream on his first day of New York Giants rookie minicamp in East Rutherford.

Sporting the number 5 given to him through a negotiation with kicker Graham Gano, he suited up for his first football practice in five months.

"I savor every moment," Thibodeaux said following the first day of camp. "When you've been through everything in your life that's brought you to this time, it's like dude, MetLife, the American dream, the New York Giants. Are you serious? For me, it's a dream come true."

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

kayvon-thibodeaux-giants-rookie-minicamp-1

Thibodeaux practices a drill during rookie minicamp.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

kayvon-thibodeaux-giants-rookie-minicamp-6

Thibodeaux practices a drill during Giants rookie minicamp.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

kayvon-thibodeaux-giants-rookie-minicamp-2

Thibodeaux observes fellow rookies at rookie minicamp.

Despite putting on the Giants uniform for the first time and going out onto the practice field, it still hasn't quite struck Thibodeaux that he's a New York Giant.

"I put it on, but I feel like I'm not there yet," the former Oregon Duck said. "I feel like there's still some hoops and some hurdles. There's still some prelims I gotta go through to be a part of the team, but I don't have words for it. It still hasn't hit me. I feel like it's going to hit me once we really get into it."

Kayvon Thibodeaux

kayvon-thibodeaux-giants-rookie-minicamp-5

Thibodeaux talks with a member of the Giants coaching staff during rookie minicamp.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

kayvon-thibodeaux-giants-rookie-minicamp-4

Thibodeaux chops it up with fellow rookie Ray Thornton at Giants rookie minicamp.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

kayvon-thibodeaux-giants-rookie-minicamp-7

Thibodeaux speaks to the media after his first practice as a Giant.

The fifth overall selection in last month's draft was overcome with emotion when The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy" played on the speakers at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, marking Thibodeaux's return to organized football for the first time since he declared for the draft in December.

"I heard some music and I almost cried," he said. "I was like, 'man, we're really here.'"

