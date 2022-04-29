Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Defensive End Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected 5th Overall by New York Giants in 2022 NFL Draft

The Ducks secure their third straight top 10 pick in the draft and sixth in the last 10 years.

The highest-rated signee in the history of Oregon Ducks football has fulfilled his prophecy of becoming an NFL player.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been selected fifth overall by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thibodeaux becomes the highest-drafted Oregon defensive player since Dion Jordan in 2013. He also becomes the first Oregon player to be a top five pick since Marcus Mariota in 2015.

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux vs. Cal

kayvon-thibodeaux-oregon-vs-california

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound edge rusher heads to the Big Apple after three seasons as an Oregon Duck, where he has been projected to be a high draft pick before he even donned the green and yellow. He was the No. 2 prospect in the 2019 class out of Oaks Christian High School. Setting a program freshman record with 9.0 sacks, he lived up to his lofty expectations early in his freshman year, earning the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honor, as voted on by the league's coaches.

On the national stage at the Pac-12 Championship Game, Thibodeaux announced himself to the college football world, erupting for 2.5 sacks in the fourth quarter alone, along with a blocked punt.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

De'Vion Harmon Stanford
Play
Basketball

De'Vion Harmon Announces Transfer Destination

Another piece of Oregon's backcourt from 2021 has found a new home

Ducks Digest
Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring Practice Cropped
Play
Football

Tosh Lupoi Believes Oregon 'Sells itself' on the Recruiting Trail

Lupoi could help the Ducks reach new heights in talent acquisition

Ducks Digest
Dickey Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

Oregon WR Target Jurrion Dickey Sets Commitment Date

The Ducks landed in Dickey's top schools earlier this week

Ducks Digest

He continued to impress draft analysts in his sophomore year, collecting All-Pac-12 First Team honors and the Morris Trophy in the COVID-shortened season. Thibodeaux shined once again in the Pac-12 title game, this time abusing USC for a whopping 12 quarterback pressures, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux vs. Oregon State

Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon State

Despite battling an ankle injury early in the season, Thibodeaux turned in perhaps his most impressive season in 2021, becoming the first Oregon defensive player to ever earn unanimous All-American honors. He totaled 49 tackles (12 TFL), 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 48 total quarterback pressures and 28 hurries, per Pro Football Focus.

In total, Thibodeaux finished his Oregon career tied for seventh in program history with 19.0 sacks, as well as 35.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 123 total tackles, and seven pass breakups.

As if a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft wasn't set in stone already, Thibodeaux continued to impress teams at the scouting combine, while participating in limited drills. He ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and put up 27 reps on the bench press. At Oregon's Pro Day on April 1 in front of 31 NFL teams, he logged a broad jump of 9 feet 11 inches, a 3-cone drill of 7.23 seconds, and a a pro shuttle of 4.34 seconds.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (2)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
New York Giants
New York Giants

More Ducks

De'Vion Harmon Stanford
Basketball

De'Vion Harmon Announces Transfer Destination

By Max Torres1 hour ago
Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring Practice Cropped
Football

Tosh Lupoi Believes Oregon 'Sells itself' on the Recruiting Trail

By Ally Osborne7 hours ago
Dickey Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Oregon WR Target Jurrion Dickey Sets Commitment Date

By Max Torres23 hours ago
oregon-defense-keith-brown-avante-dickerson-spring-game
Football

Tosh Lupoi Looking for Oregon Defense to Be 'Extremely Aggressive'

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 27, 2022
franck-kepnang-will-richardson
Basketball

Franck Kepnang Announces Transfer Destination

By Max TorresApr 27, 2022
will-richardson-quincy-guerrier
Basketball

Will Richardson, Quincy Guerrier to Test 2022 NBA Draft Waters

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 27, 2022
Jurrion Dickey RVC
Recruiting

WR Jurrion Dickey Announces Top Five Schools

By Max TorresApr 26, 2022
justin-flowe-oregon-spring-practice
Football

Tosh Lupoi on Justin Flowe: "We had to slow him down"

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 26, 2022