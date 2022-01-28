2022 Georgia RB Commit Jordan James Includes Oregon in Top 3
2022 running back Jordan James has included Oregon in his final three schools ahead of a decision on Wednesday. James also included Florida and Georgia, who he is currently verbally committed to.
James has been committed to Georgia since March 29 but has taken visits in the last couple of weeks, including to Oregon this past weekend. He's received in-home visits from Georgia and Oregon as well, as Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn made the trip to Tennessee to visit the four-star running back.
James is the fourth-ranked player in Tennessee, according to 247 Sports, and is the No. 13 running back in the 2022 class. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound James rushed for 1,653 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021 for Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., averaging 8.8 yards per carry.
Oregon is in need of some running back depth after CJ Verdell entered the NFL draft and Travis Dye and Trey Benson entered the transfer portal. If the Ducks land James on Wednesday, he would be the first player to flip from Georgia to Oregon since Dan Lanning took the Oregon job.
2022 RB Jordan James Includes Oregon in Top 3 Ahead of Wednesday Decision
The Georgia verbal commit recently returned from a trip to Eugene this past weekend
Visitor List: Ducks Hosting Numerous Top Recruits to Close out January
Take a look at who's expected in Eugene this weekend
2023 QB Nico Iamaleava Talks Oregon Interest, Relationship with Dan Lanning
The Ducks are one of 20+ schools in pursuit of the elite arm from Southern California
You may also like:
Visitor List: Ducks Hosting Numerous Top Recruits with National Signing Day Looming
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Join the discussion on our forums HERE