2022 RB Jordan James Includes Oregon in Top 3 Ahead of Wednesday Decision

Despite being verbally committed to Georgia, James will announce his decision on National Signing Day.

2022 running back Jordan James has included Oregon in his final three schools ahead of a decision on Wednesday. James also included Florida and Georgia, who he is currently verbally committed to.

James has been committed to Georgia since March 29 but has taken visits in the last couple of weeks, including to Oregon this past weekend. He's received in-home visits from Georgia and Oregon as well, as Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn made the trip to Tennessee to visit the four-star running back.

James is the fourth-ranked player in Tennessee, according to 247 Sports, and is the No. 13 running back in the 2022 class. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound James rushed for 1,653 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021 for Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., averaging 8.8 yards per carry.

Oregon is in need of some running back depth after CJ Verdell entered the NFL draft and Travis Dye and Trey Benson entered the transfer portal. If the Ducks land James on Wednesday, he would be the first player to flip from Georgia to Oregon since Dan Lanning took the Oregon job.

