How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Portland: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

A pair of West Coast Conference opponents lie ahead for the Oregon Ducks (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) this week. First, a tune-up game with coach Shantay Legans and the Portland Pilots (7-4, 0-2 WCC) before their toughest test to date with coach Mark Few and the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, Dec. 21.

Oregon is 5-1 at Mathew Knight Arena on the Kilkenny Court this season, and the Pilots are looking to make it three straight victories. They have to win on the road in 2025-26 at a 0-2 record.

Portland might just have a more explosive offense than coach Dana Altman's group to this point. The Pilots score 84.7 points per game, the Ducks just 76.0 per game.

On the other side of the ball, Oregon's defense brings much more length and versatility while allowing 74.1 points per game.

How to Watch Portland at Oregon

When: Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 8:00 p.m. PT.



Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon



TV Broadcast: Big Ten Network



Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network

Betting Odds

Spread: Oregon -17.5



Moneyline: Portland +1280, Oregon -3500



Over/Under: 155.5



Portland Player to Watch For

Freshman guard Joel Foxwell - 13.0 points on 44.6 field goal percentage/35.2 three-point percentage/75.0 free throw percentage, 7.0 assists (tied for No. 7 in the country), 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals per game

It's usually the Saint Mary's Gaels finding the recruiting talent "Down Under," but the Melbourne, Australia native decided in a different direction, to the Pacific Northwest instead of Northern California. Coming off being named the West Coast Conference's Freshman of the Week, Foxwell has made an immediate splash in his first season in Legan's rotation.

Portland shares the ball better than anyone on the West Coast with 20.4 assists per game (tied for No. 5 in all of college basketball), thanks to the 6-1, 180-pound talent taking charge of the offense.

Oregon’s Key to Victory

Pressure the ball-handlers heavily, force Portland into making turnovers

Turning Foxwell into a jump-shooter instead a faciltator will slow down Legan's offense from the source. Cutting off the passing lanes and double-teaming the ball-handler in the corners will put the Pilots into tough spots where costly turnovers are made.

As of right now through the first 11 games, Portland the tied for No. 113 worst assist/turnover ratio at 1.33. The Pilots are near the bottom at No. 343 (there are 350 NCAA Division I teams) with 15.3 turnovers per game, 3.5 of which come off the hands of Foxwell.

Wouldn't be surprised to see a half-court press be pulled out by Altman early and a full-court press later on.

Oregon's NET, KenPom Update

In the NET rankings, Oregon is No. 127 with a 0-2 record in Quad 1 opportunities and a 0-2 record in Quad 2 opportunities. As for KenPom, the Ducks are No. 83 with the 76th-ranked offense and 88th-ranked defense.

