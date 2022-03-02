2023 DL Keldric Faulk Talks Oregon Offer, March Visit Plans

Led by Dan Lanning, the new coaching staff continues working to expand its reach into the Southeast.

With the dead period officially over, recruiting is sure to pick up in the month of March. Despite not being able to host prospects during the month of February, Dan Lanning and the Ducks stayed very busy on the recruiting trail.

One prospect they recently offered is 2023 Highland Home (Highland Home, Ala.) defensive lineman Keldric Faulk. He took some time to speak with Ducks Digest about the offer and the latest in his recruitment.

"It was kind of a surprising," Faulk said of the offer. "Some people don't think I’d like to travel outside of Alabama because of how small our school is and where it’s located in the deep South."

New Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti extended the offer from the Ducks. The 6'6", 249 pounder liked the initial impression that conversation made.

"I called him that night and he told me I had an offer. Just to talk to him for a little bit, he seemed like a real great guy," he said. "That’s why one of my priorities is getting to know that school a little bit better. Just by talking to him on the phone it was really showing me that he could be a real genuine dude. Thats the kind of people I want to be around."

As visits ramp up, he didn't rule out a trip to Eugene to learn more about what the Pac-12 power has to offer.

"If I can I definitely will," he said of visiting Oregon. "[It's] Something new to see. Just to get out and see what they’re talking about."

One of the top linemen in the country for 2023, Faulk also doubles as a basketball player for the Flying Squadron, a team that set a new school recording this season with 28 wins and advanced to the Alabama 2A State semifinals.

Having completed recent trips to schools like Clemson, Tennessee and Alabama, it sounds like he's entering a very important window in his recruitment.

"It's going pretty good. It’s kind of a been a steady pace from ninth grade to now. Now I’m just getting down to crunch time and figuring out what I want to do and where I want to go."

Now in crunch time, a select group of schools have been showing him the most attention of late.

"Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida State, and Auburn. Florida here and there," he said of schools in his ear the most.

With recruits taking flight to schools across the country this week, the defensive lineman has a group of schools he plans to see this month.

"Florida State, Florida, Alabama and Auburn," he said. "I don't know dates for some of them yet."

As he prepares to flip the switch back into football mode following his hoops season, the No. 94 player on the 247 Sports Composite is getting a better idea of when he'd like to make his commitment.

"I want to decide between the end of the summer and the end of football season," Faulk told Ducks Digest. "Somewhere around there."

What's he going to be prioritizing in his recruitment?

"Really just the feel. The feel when I get there. The people that I meet when I get there. I’ve been to most of these places before, but sometimes one trip won’t do it. Gotta make a couple more just to get that feel."

We know how meaningful a trip to Eugene can be for any recruit. Now Oregon will need to work on getting Faulk on campus this spring or summer to get the ball rolling and show him that he's a priority for Dan Lanning and his defensive staff.

