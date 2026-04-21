Oregon Ducks Have One Glaring Need in the Transfer Portal

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Jasper Johnson is a high-ceiling offensive addition to the Oregon Ducks' backcourt through the transfer portal. The 6-5, 180-pound combo guard from Lexington, Kentucky, averaged 4.9 points in 12.0 minutes across his first 35 outings on the NCAA level.

But coach Dana Altman is still missing a major piece, and that's an experienced facilitator. A pass-first point guard who can run the half-court sets and not cause turnovers for the Ducks, while working across from Johnson's style of play.

Point Guards Still Available in Transfer Portal

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) brings the ball up court against the Villanova Wildcats during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A team can go only as far as how reliable their primary ball-handler is, and right now, Oregon doesn't have anyone filling that specific role. No one will be able to replace what junior point guard Jackson Shelstad accomplished in his first two full healthy seasons in Eugene, Oregon, now on his way to join coach Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals in Louisville, Kentucky.

With the majority of the top names in the portal already picked up, here are some available lead guards that have proven their worth within the power conferences and are ready for a larger role in the Pacific Northwest.

Oklahoma State Cowboys junior Jaylen Curry

Northwestern Wildcats junior Jayden Reid

Georgetown Hoyas junior Malik Mack

One Key Transfer Target Comes Off the Board

Michigan State's Kur Teng, left, pressures San Jose State's Colby Garland during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he's more of an on-ball scoring guard, San Jose State Spartans Colby Garland can still dish it out at a consistent level. At 6-0 and 190 pounds, the undersized guard averaged 20.3 points on a 49.0 field goal percentage, 4.6 assists/2.1 turnovers, and 3.3 rebounds per game on his way to being named to the All-Mountain West Conference Third Team.

Garland, previously spending time with the Longwood Lancers and Drake Bulldogs, visited Oregon's campus on April 19, but he committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over the Ducks on Tuesday, April 21.

As a result, Altman and his staff will have to look elsewhere.

Oregon's Recent Official Visits

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) dribbles the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Oregon's frontcourt took a hit with center Nate Bittle losing his college eligibility and senior forward Kwame Evans Jr. moving on to coach Kevin Willard and the Villanova Wildcats. Luckily, the coaching staff found some inspiring replacements at the three and four spot quickly who have potential.

They do continue to look for a seven-footer with a defensive upside, a position that has a dwindling availability in the portal.

This past weekend, on April 18, College of Charleston Cougars 7-0 center Chol Machot took his official visit with the Ducks alongside Alabama Crimson Tide 6-10 junior forward/center Taylor Bol Bowen. It almost seems like a competition for the first of the two to commit to Altman's squad, with the winner receiving the starting spot down low.

Machot was rewarded the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year after swatting away 2.5 blocks in just 19.2 minutes per 32 appearances this past season.

What separates Bol Bowen's game from Machot's is his ability to stretch out the floor, shooting 37.2 percent from deep on nearly 200 attempts, dating back to his first two seasons with the Florida State Seminoles.

2026 Transfer Portal, High School Recruiting Class

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) dunks the basketball against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Ducks lost nine players from the 2025-26 roster to the transfer portal. Here is where the 2026 haul currently stands with four commits, including Kentucky's Johnson.

San Diego Aztecs sophomore power forward Pharoah Compton

Boise State Broncos junior wing/power forward Andrew Meadow

San Francisco Dons sophomore wing Tyrone Riley IV

On3 has that group ranked No. 61 in all of college basketball, No. 16 in the Big Ten Conference. 247Sports has Oregon's transfer portal class ranked No. 26 overall and No. 4 in the conference.

As for the incoming 2026 high school class, On3 ranks Oregon's class No. 34 amongst all other programs and No. 9 in the Big Ten with three total recruits.

Four-star small forward Tajh Ariza from Link Academy in Branson, Missouri

Three-star small forward Kendre Harrison from Reidsville in Reidsville, North Carolina

Three-star small forward Seven Spurlock from Dynamic Prep in Irving, Texas

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