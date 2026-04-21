Oregon Commit Makes Big Push For 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Will Mencl

Five-star quarterback recruit Will Mencl has a massive decision ahead as he is set to commit to either the Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers or Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, April 22.

The nation's No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class is also the No. 13 overall player in the country and the top prospect in Arizona. Wherever Mencl commits is expected to send major shockwaves through college football recruiting.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) talks to the media during the Chandler Unified School District football Media Day in Chandler, on July 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One current Oregon commit is already trying to make sure the elite quarterback finds his home in Eugene.

Oregon Running Back Commit Cadarius McMiller Recruits 5-Star Quarterback Will Mencl

Oregon four-star running back commit Cadarius McMiller posted a photo of Mencl on social media with a direct recruiting pitch: "Cmon home" followed by a duck emoji.

McMiller's public push only adds to the growing momentum around coach Dan Lanning and Oregon's 2027 class as the Ducks battle Auburn and Penn State for one of the biggest commitments in the country. Winning a head-to-head battle for the No. 1 quarterback sends a message nationally that Oregon reigns as a top destinations for the best recruits.

Oregon Ducks running back commit Cadarius McMiller recruits 5-star quarterback Will Mencl to Ducks | Cadarius McMiller Instagram

Mencl announced that he will be committing on Wednesday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m. PT on the Rivals YouTube channel. More on the prediction and the Ducks chances below.

Beyond the obvious talent and rankings boost for Oregon's recruiting class - McMiller's push says something about the Ducks' class... Oregon's class chemistry appears strong. Recruits acting like they expect Mencl to join them can create momentum and peer pressure inside the class. McMiller's voice is loud and has impact, especially as a top prospect from the state of Texas.

Mencl could be a big domino for Oregon. His commitment would make him the centerpiece of the 2027 class which has a massive impact on other top prospects, especially receivers, offensive linemen and skill players who want to play with him.

The catalyst effect is real as other recruits often become more willing to commit early because they can see the future of the offense and who they would be playing with.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon's Chances At Landing Will Mencl's Commitment

Currently, Oreogn has a 98.5 percent chance to land Mencl, per the Rivals prediction.

At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Will Mencl already looks the part of a major college quarterback. The Chandler High School standout completed more than 70 percent of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns with just five interceptions while leading his team to a state title appearance.

For Oregon, that is especially significant because Lanning and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer have prioritized efficient quarterbacks who can make quick decisions and keep the offense on schedule. Mencl's production fits the same profile as recent Oregon quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Nix and Gabriel have now reached their goals of making it to the NFL, and with current starter Dante Moore an expected top draft pick in 2027, Oregon's pipeline to the pros shows how the Ducks excel at quarterback development.

That recent success can help separate Oregon from schools like Auburn and Penn State. Few programs can tell a quarterback recruit that their last three starters all in the NFL or are expected to become top picks.

If Mencl does commit to Oregon on Wednesday, he will be the Ducks first five-star and ninth commit in the class. It would likely give Oregon a major jump in the national recruiting rankings. The Ducks currently sit No. 9 nationally, but adding the No. 1 quarterback in the country would strengthen the belief that Lanning is building another top-five class.

Lanning spoke about his recruitment mindset, on the Pat McAfee Show.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean really for us, when you got to our locker room it's a melting pot of people from all over the country and that's part of what makes it work," Lanning said. "It's not about picking most convenient. It's about picking the best. And when we are able to get the best players and they develop like they have for us over their four years here I think you get a real special recipe to get success."

Mencl would join an Oregon quarterbacks room that currently contains Moore, Dylan Raiola, Brock Thomas, and Akili Smith Jr. Raiola is expected to be Oregon's starter in 2027, which could give Mencl an ideal opportunity to develop and adjust to the college game while competing alongside some of the top quarterback talent in the country.

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