The Ducks are still on the hunt for a quarterback in the 2023 class.

Oregon made headlines on Friday with the addition of running back Dante Dowdell.

Adding a big-time running back will always be a big win, but in the big picture the Ducks still need a quarterback. They've made some recent offers at the position, including 2023 Downey (Calif.) quarterback Aidan Chiles, who spoke with Ducks Digest about the offer and the latest in his recruitment.

The Ducks offer just might be the most notable one he's received thus far in the process.

"It was big. It was big for me," Chiles said. "Pac-12 of course. It's a big Pac-12. They win games and it's a winning culture and I like that about them."

The offer comes on the heels of a visit from new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who tripped out to Southern California to see the 6-foot-4, 197-pound quarterback throw in person.

"Coach Dillingham is a cool guy," he said. "We talked for a little bit. He's a cool dude we clicked instantly when we talked. Seems like I've known him for a minute now. He's a cool guy and I like what he's doing with his offense."

Expectations for Oregon's offense continue to build in the thick of the offseason, and Dillingham believes Chiles would be a good part of his plan.

"He believes I'm a pocket passer and that I can fit in their offense really well," said Chiles. "What he said is they're running a spread or an air-raid type of offense and they're gonna throw the ball a lot. So I would fit that offense pretty well."

Dillingham is the Oregon coach the Southern California product has had the most contact with to this point, but he's familiar with what new Head Coach Dan Lanning brings to the table.

"I know he's a winner and I know he's a big defensive guy. He's a winner and I feel like he's gonna have that same type of culture at Oregon."

After landing a big offer from the Ducks, Chiles has a timeframe in mind for a commitment but isn't rushing things.

"I'm keeping my head down and I'm taking things slow right now," he told Ducks Digest. "Hopefully I can commit before the season but if that doesn't work out then I'll just play it by ear."

Aside from Oregon, the top group he's working from includes Washington, Oregon State and Hawaii.

He spoke about what stands out about each of those schools.

Hawaii

"Of course I like the coaching staff. I like everybody. Coaches are amazing. The players are amazing. The atmosphere seems cool. It's a small stadium, but it looks like everybody's being valued and it's a family. It intrigued me."

Washington

"After talking to him (Kalen DeBoer), I like everything he said. He treats the whole program as a family. Everybody's known each other for a minute. The chemistry, it's already there. They don't need to build on anybody. They don't need to make new friends. So I like that they're already a unit, they're already united. And then I just like what they're doing with the program and I feel like there's going to be something special."

Oregon State

"There's also a family up there. There's a culture. Everybody's invested in a goal. They all want to win games. Everybody's united."

"I love that the coaching staff is always keeping up on me checking up on me. They're invested and that's what I like. I like the players, how they did everything 100% and they went hard in everything they did. Everybody went hard and it's just a culture. I like the culture."

With many players eying the end of spring football and the start of summer, Chiles looks like he'll be hitting the road for some visits within the next month.

"I'm setting up a Washington visit soon and then an Oregon visit some time soon too," he said. "I'm planning to set up a Florida Atlantic visit soon too."

Chiles describes his play style as "strong-armed" and a quarterback that can run when he needs to, but doesn't take off all the time. He's a more balanced player that favors a bit more on the side of a pocket passer.

