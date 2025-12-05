Ryan Day Recruits Chris Henry Jr. With NFL Proof As Oregon Pushes For 5-Star Flip

The Oregon Ducks have broken a program record by signing five 5-star players to the 2026 recruiting class with the newest addition of wide receiver Jalen Lott.

Is another 5-star talent on the way? It is the final day of the early signing period and Ducks fans are growing antsy.

Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has emerged as a major contender for Ohio State Buckeyes 5-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr., who didn't sign with the team Wednesday after the departure of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to become head coach at South Florida.

If the Ducks flip Henry, it would shake the Big Ten Conference and give Oregon it's first-ever No. 1-ranked recruiting class. However, Ohio State coach Ryan Day isn't going to let the Mater Dei talent go so easily...

Ryan Day Reminds Henry Of NFL Prowess

There is no doubt that Ohio State is very successful in sending it's players to the NFL. In fact, the Buckeyes have the most first-round selections in the history of the NFL Draft with 95.

So, as the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning make their push for Henry Jr... Day contacted the elite talent, per Rivals, to remind him that Ohio State has had nine receivers selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Day reiterated that the Ohio State - NFL pipeline is a collective effort, meaning not just because of one coach in Hartline. He also mentioned that Oregon has yet to send a receiver to the NFL in the first round.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State has two more possible first-rounders brewing in Columbus in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

Which raises the question, If a player is a first-round talent, won't they be a first-round talent from whichever program they choose?

While the Ducks have yet to send a receiver to the NFL in the first round, Oregon's success in the NFL has been trending up. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Oregon football program broke its program record for NFL Draft selections in a single year with 10... which was the fourth-most selections of any school in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It is the third year in a row that Oregon has had at least six players selected, bringing the total number of Ducks drafted under head coach Dan Lanning to 24.

Another stat trending in the positive direction for the Ducks... In the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon had multiple first-round picks for the fourth time in program history and first time since 2015.

Chris Henry Jr. part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Henry Jr. Predictions

Per Rivals, Oregon has received four different predictions to land Henry Jr. in a flip from Ohio State. Nothing in recruiting is absolute, but a wave of four expert predictions arriving at once is an encouraging development for Oregon.

Henry Jr. has been committed to Ohio State since July 2023 but to the surprise of many - did not sign with the Buckeyes at Mater Dei's ceremony.

Henry Jr. announced on social media that he won't sign yet and still needs to "weigh his options."

"I have not signed yet," Henry Jr. wrote on X. "Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes I just want to make the right decision for my future. Gods plan."

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning At Autzen Stadium | Oregon Ducks on SI Darby Winter

Dan Lanning's National Signing Day Message

The Ducks have had 21 players sign their letters of intent.

“It was much more about quality over quantity. It wasn't about signing as many guys as we could possibly sign. It was more about signing guys we thought would really make an impact on this team. We've got a lot of great players that represent a lot of different places. Several guys recognized as the best player in their state,” Lanning said.

Oregon has not had any decommitments during the early signing period despite losing both coordinators to head coaching jobs, which Lanning addressed.

“The relationships, I think, are a real key here. Every player that we were able to sign, it's truly a complete staff effort. I think that speaks to this a place that's unique, where it's going to be more than just a relationship with one position coach or one person on staff. This is a place where we team recruit and develop those relationships, and those are paid off,” Lanning said.

