One of the top edge rushers in the country is officially off the board.

2023 edge rusher Jayden Wayne has committed to the Miami Hurricanes. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

He chose the Hurricanes from a final six that also included Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State, LSU and Georgia. Wayne took official visits to Miami, Georgia, LSU and Oregon. He also visited Michigan State as the Spartans came on late in his recruitment. The former Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.) product visited Eugene numerous times throughout his recruitment, perhaps as much if not more than any other school.

He had previously spoken very highly of new head coach Dan Lanning as well as defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who have made a name for themselves as elite recruiters and strong defensive minds.

RELATED: What Dante Moore's commitment means for Oregon

Wayne was previously recruited by former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, and it looks like that relationship carried over during the coaching transition to Coral Gables. The 6-foot-5, 245 pounder also recently transferred to national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, a move that made it increasingly likely that he would end up at Miami or one of the SEC programs pursuing him.

As for the Ducks, they recently added local edge rusher Teitum Tuioti to their defensive haul. They're also recruiting numerous heavy hitters along the defensive line including Matayo Uiagalelei, David Hicks, Terrance Green and Blake Purchase.

Oregon's 2023 class also saw a jump in the recruiting rankings Friday after landing five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who instantly became the headliner of this cycle for Dan Lanning.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE