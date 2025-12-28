Oregon Ducks 4-Star Commit Being Persuaded by Top Programs for Recruiting Flip

The Oregon Ducks have their sights set on the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on New Year's Day.

But as they continue their hunt for a National Championship, the Ducks are also being forced to stay vigilant on the recruiting trail, even in the 2027 cycle.

Oregon Commit Cam Pritchett on Flip Watch?

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

According to reports from Rivals' Chad Simmons, "multiple programs are pushing to flip" Oregon four-star edge rusher commit Cam Pritchett, who is the only current commit for the Ducks in the 2027 class.

A product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, Pritchett originally committed to Oregon on June 2 but is still being targeted by top programs like the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles and Auburn Tigers as a potential flip candidate.

Oregon already had a five-star commit in the class with wide receiver Kesean Bowman but he decommitted on Sept. 19 in the middle of the season. All that's left for Oregon is Pritchett -- at least for now.

Pritchett told Simmons that Oregon is still No. 1 on his list "but there is competition" as he continues to make his way through the 2027 cycle.

“Oregon is the No. 1 for me, and they are doing a great job, but there is competition," Prittchet told Simmons. "Those other schools on my list are still competing hard. I will keep taking visits for Junior Days, then some official visits, and see how I feel. ... It will be tough to change my mind, but I have to stay open. Anything could happen, but Oregon is the top school for me right now.”

Cam Pritchett's Relationship With Dan Lanning

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

He previously spoke highly of his relationship with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, saying that Lanning and staff continue to preview what Pritchett could improve on before he arrives in Eugene.

"My relationship with coach Dan Lanning and the staff is tight," Pritchett said. "We talk every week, you know, just keeping in contact, watching film, talking about what I can improve on, and when I can come out there."

Pritchett previously added that he enjoys coaches coming down south to Alabama to do their work on the recruiting trail. Oregon has landed multiple recruits from Alabama in the past, including five-star defensive back Na'eem Offord in the class of 2025 and five-star defensive line recruit Anthony 'Tank' Jones in the class of 2026. Both Offord and Jones were considered the top prospects from the state of Alabama in their respective years, per 247Sports.

Pritchett has also received offers from teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers and more.

The Ducks shouldn't be surprised if more teams continue to keep eyes on Pritchett despite his commitment to Oregon.

