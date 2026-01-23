Four-Star Quarterback Sione Kaho Updates Recruitment

The Oregon Ducks know a thing or two about recruiting quarterbacks of Hawaiian heritage with Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel representing the program in the NFL. Even current California Golden Bears true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was once committed to the Pacific Northwest program before transferring to the Bay Area.

Four-star quarterback Sione Kaho, out of the 2027 recruiting class, has narrowed down his college choices, per On3's Greg Biggins, to the Ducks, Washington Huskies, Stanford Cardinal, and California Golden Bears.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kaho told Biggins that a decision could be coming in January or February, but the Duke Blue Devils have now entered as a dark horse for the Tacoma, Washington, native from Lincoln to head to the Southeastern region of the United States.

At 6-2 and 190 pounds, Kaho is ranked as the No. 19 overall quarterback to be found in the Class of 2027 (per 247 Sports). In his past junior season with Lincoln, he threw for 2,069 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 63.7 completion percentage in 12 games played.

Kaho also ran for 253 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries in the same season.

Over the past weekend, on Jan. 17, Kaho helped lead Team Mauka to a 14-3 victory over Team Makai in the historic Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu. It was a defensive battle throughout, but Kaho, while starting under center, did hit 2027 Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. for a touchdown. He completed 11-of-16 passes for 132 passing yards in the win.

Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi runs a warmup drill with his team before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New California head coach Tosh Lupoi, an alumnus of the prestigious Atlantic Coast Conference university in Berkeley, actually recruited Kaho's older brother, current Washington Commanders linebacker Ale Kaho, to the Alabama Crimson Tide back in 2018. Lupoi was the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach under then legendary Nick Saban at the time.

Alongside the newly-appointed Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein, Lupoi and he were the driving forces in the younger Kaho's college recruitment during their time in Eugene since he entered the high school ranks as a freshman.

With those two coordinators gone, Oregon has had to restart the recruiting process for the Washington quarterback product.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Other 2027 High School Quarterbacks on Ducks' Radar

Even with redshirt sophomore Dante Moore coming back for the 2026 season and Nebraska Cornhuskers' sophomore transfer Dylan Raiola ready to replace him whenever he enters the NFL Draft, it's never too early to look to the future at the quarterback spot.

Including Kaho, four uncommitted names out of the 2027 recruiting class have received offers from coach Dan Lanning's program, according to 247 Sports.