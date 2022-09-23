Skip to main content

Texas Defensive Lineman David Hicks Sets Commitment Date

Hicks is the top defensive lineman in the country for 2023 and has taken multiple visits to Oregon.
2023 Katy (Tex.) Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks will come off the board in the near future. On Friday morning he announced that he will be making his college commitment on Sept. 28.

Hicks carries a large frame at 6'4", 270 pounds. The way he moves along the front seven helped him garner 39 reported scholarship offers during his recruitment. As he nears his decision, it looks like he's working from a much smaller group, with Michigan State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami, Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas still in the running. 

LOOK: Oregon releases uniforms for Washington State

During his recruitment, Hick has taken multiple trips out to Eugene. He was in town for an unofficial visit in the spring to spend time with Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi, then returned during the summer in June for one of his five official visits

"Just the way they do stuff," Hicks told Ducks Digest of what stood out most during the trip. "They try to make everything connections, try to make everything a family environment, stuff like that.”

Other schools to receive visits include Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan State and Texas A&M. The Aggies got his most recent trip just last week when he was in town to see the them defeat the Miami Hurricanes in week 3.  

Oregon's 2023 class already boasts numerous defensive linemen like Terrance Green (Cypress, TX), Tevita Pome'e (Layton, UT), and A'mauri Washington (Chandler, AZ). While the Ducks have done a great job adding size to their defensive line, they would certainly love to add Hicks to the fold, though it looks like Oklahoma and Texas A&M have more of the recent momentum on their side heading into the decision. 

