Jayden Wayne has been a familiar face around campus in Eugene and the Ducks continue to prioritize him on the recruiting trail.

Oregon's most recent recruiting weekend featured a plethora of high-end prospects on campus. While a lot of the buzz was directed toward 2022 5-stars Josh Conerly Jr. and Lebbeus Overton, a top name in 2023 was on campus as well in Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.) High School defensive end Jayden Wayne.

Ducks Digest caught up with the top junior in the Pacific Northwest to discuss his trip to Eugene and the latest developments in his recruitment.

During his short trip south to Eugene, Wayne, like many other prospects who were in town, got to take in practice and watch the new coaching staff in action with spring football beginning last week.

Jayden Wayne in Oregon Sleeping Pods Jayden Wayne

"It was cool," Wayne said of seeing the coaches in action at practice. "They were very energetic. It looked fun."

We've only gotten a small taste of what football will look like under Dan Lanning, but the energy around practices figures to continue ramping up. Wayne described what the atmosphere was like watching the Ducks practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.

"It was hype. Fast-paced, but organized," he said. "Nobody was standing around too long."

Getting to be around the Oregon program gave the 5-star (0.9859 on 247 Sports Composite) defensive lineman a chance to connect not only with one of his lead recruiters in Eugene, but also current players on the roster. In fact, it was his favorite part of his second trip to Eugene in as many months.

"Just talking football with Coach (Tosh) Lupoi and Jackson Powers-Johnson," Wayne told Ducks Digest. "Listening to NIL opportunities."

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Washington prep spoke very highly of Lupoi after his last visit, and the new Oregon Defensive Coordinator has been laying out his vision for Wayne in his defense.

"As an edge/outside linebacker, going after the quarterback constantly."

The Ducks have a definite need for an edge rusher even in 2022, but prioritizing a talent that can do just that in 2023 is certainly a recipe for success in what will be Dan Lanning's first full recruiting cycle as a head coach.

Seeing that Wayne has been such a frequent visitor for the Ducks, is he starting to notice different things with each trip to Track Town U.S.A?

"Yes, you just get more comfortable around the coaches and the players."

That growing comfort could be a sign of good things to come for Oregon with regard to their standing in his recruitment.

I spoke with Wayne last time he visited Oregon and he told me he planned to cut his list of suitors down in the near future. In the time since our last update he's now trimmed his list to 11, with Oregon making the cut along with the likes of USC and Miami, two other programs he's visited this year.

He made his way out to Los Angeles last weekend and touched on what stood out about the trip.

"The meeting with Coach (Lincoln) Riley. He a real coach."

Riley, much like Lanning, wasted no time fostering a relationship with the talented edge defender.

"We FaceTime every week. He's very passionate," Wayne said of USC's new head coach. "He has great energy. He believes in me and thinks I can help right away."

The Trojans' plan for him in their defense is part of what has them positioned well in his recruitment as Riley looks to restore USC to its former glory.

"How they plan on using me and competing at the highest level," Wayne said. "They see me as edge and outside linebacker. They believe I can be a four-down player. Drop in coverage too. I talk to Coach (Roy) Manning a lot."

Looking ahead, Wayne is starting to mull over his top five schools, something he wants a firm grasp on prior to kicking off official visits this spring. Those could begin as soon as April.

"I'm going to release a top five first before committing to an official visit," he said in regard to his official visit plans.

Next up is a trip to Norman to check out the Sooners and meet another new head coach in Brent Venables. Wayne knows what he'll have his eye on during the trip.

"Meeting the coaches, players, seeing campus. This my first time there."

*WATCH JAYDEN WAYNE HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

