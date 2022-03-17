Iamaleava is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and would be a massive win in Oregon's recruiting efforts.

2023 quarterback Nico Iamaleava has placed the Oregon Ducks in his top five schools. He announced his updated list on social media.

The other schools to make the cut along with the Ducks include Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Miami. Iamaleava is viewed as a 5-star prospect (0.9961 per 247 Sports Composite) and has been at the very top of Oregon's big board for quite some time. He's ranked the No. 7 overall player in the country, the nation's No. 4 quarterback, and the No. 2 player in California trailing only Malachi Nelson, another 5-star quarterback who's committed to USC.

The Ducks got him on campus for a visit in January, but Tennesse has emerged as the strong favorite.

After visiting Knoxville in December, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound signal caller made a return trip to see the Vols last weekend. Following the trip, Tennessee has received three crystal ball predictions, including picks from 247 Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins.

Iamlaeva has already made at least one trip to each of his final schools, but his recruitment appears to be coming to a close, writing "next stop is home" after posting his updated finalists. Add in that quarterback is a position that tends to commit earlier in a recruiting cycle to serve as the foundation of a class and official visits appear to be the next step for the gifted passer.

He transferred home to Long Beach Poly High School for his senior season, a school that's long been known to produce elite college football talent. His new teammates Daylen Austin and Darrius Curry were in Eugene last weekend for visits.

