Rashada is fresh off a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit and is one of Oregon's top targets in 2023.

Pittsburg (Calif.) 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is closing in on a decision. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound passer announced that he will make his commitment on June 18.

Rashada also announced a new top group of schools, which consists of LSU, Oregon, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami, Cal and Texas A&M.

The Under Armour All-American quarterback was just in Eugene for an unofficial visit, which is very important for Oregon as they try to make up ground in this recruitment. Rashada tripped out to Oxford for the Ole Miss spring game on April 23 after the Ducks tried to get him to Eugene that same weekend.

Jaden Rashada Visits Oregon Jaden Rashada on Instagram (@jadenrashada) Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada poses with head coach Dan Lanning during an Oregon visit.

Jaden Rashada Visits Oregon Jaden Rashada on Instagram (@jadenrashada) Jaden Rashada has set a commitment date for June 18.

Jaden Rashada Visits Oregon Jaden Rashada on Instagram (@jadenrashada) Jaden Rashada could end up becoming the top ranked player in California before he gets to college.

He's taken a lot of trips in the last two months, also seeing LSU, Miami and Arkansas, which was eliminated in his latest top group. Another big school has recently entered the picture, with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M offering on April 20.

Rashada called the offer a "dream" offer, and has clearly been very impressed by the culture and prestige surrounding SEC on his recent string of visits. Oregon is in a great spot to get an official visit and this recruitment is one of the most important ones in Dan Lanning's tenure with the Ducks.

Oregon's 2023 class has continued to gain momentum on the recruiting trail with the recent additions of wide receiver Jurrion Dickey and running back Dante Dowdell. The Ducks are also pursuing quarterbacks Dante Moore, Avery Johnson and Aidan Chiles this year's class.

