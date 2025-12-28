Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator Shares Blunt Assessment of Dante Moore

With the days ticking down to the No. 5 Oregon Ducks' quarterfinal game against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Miami, Florida, at the Capital One Orange Bowl, both sides of coaches sat down to elaborate on the upcoming College Football Playoff matchup.

Red Raiders defensive coordinator Shiel Wood was the second up to speak for Tech. Wood, who joined the program after the 2024-2025 season, brought the Red Raiders to the No. 2 team in the nation for opponents points per game (11.3), opponents yards per game (261.2), and produced the No. 1 nominee for the Heisman Trophy Award fan vote (linebacker Jacob Rodriguez).

Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood looks on during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Wood's perspective, facing the Ducks in the Orange Bowl is taking on a program that's "as good as any team" faced by the Big 12 Conference champions this season, including their two bouts with BYU as well as the matchup with the Utah Utes. Below is some of the analysis Wood gave regarding the Ducks.

Comparing the Ducks to Other Teams Texas Tech Played This Season

"We've played some good teams from an offensive skill standpoint. These guys are probably as good as any team we've played against. They just got two tight ends in particular that are really good. They've got some three or four tight ends that don't play. You know, big receiving targets. They've got good speed on the perimeter with the receivers," said Wood.

"They've got ball skills, good route running ability. Again, several backs they can roll in there," Wood added. "And their quarterback is a really good player. He's got all the tools. He can push the ball to every part of the field. Think he does a good job of taking care of the football, making decisions with it. He's got the ability to run as well. So, it'll be a great test for us and you know the way that they use their guys and distribute the ball and get the ball into a lot of different guys' hands... they do a good job with it."

Shiel Wood Overviews Oregon Duck Offense

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) hands the ball off to Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar (27) during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"They're explosive. They can run the ball really well. They can throw the ball down the field really well. They've got great personnel. I think, schematically, they do a great job of creating a lot of conflict for you in the run game and in the passing game. Very multiple from a formational standpoint. Lot of shifts and motions you've got to handle just to match the numbers, and then they've got really good guys up front and good skill. So they're a great football team - score a lot of points - it'll be a great test for us," Wood said.

How the Bye Week Helps the Red Raiders

"Our guys have been extremely focused. It hasn't been that we've had to - I don't think - force this," Wood said. "They understand the importance of this game and what it's taken to get into this position. All of the work that we've done collectively as a team to put ourselves in this position. So, they're hungry, they're excited. In terms of just the extra time off, you know, given us a chance to recoup, refresh a little bit, which has been good at this point in the year."

Jacob Rodriguez lifts the trophy after Texas Tech defeated BYU in the Big 12 Conference championship game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wood on Oregon's Distribution of Running Backs

"They've got four guys that they play, they rotate them through. There's maybe some specific things that each of those guys does, maybe, as far as their strength. But they'll really give them opportunities to do anything within their playbook and kind of their schemes. I think they do a good job of getting downhill in the run game. They can stress you on the perimeter as well. They're good receiving targets out of the backfield so we'll have to do a good job corralling them," Wood said.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wood on the Oregon Ducks Offensive Line

"Well I think they're very comparable. I think Oregon has a really good offensive line. They're big, they're physical, they play hard, they're well coached. Good in the run game, good in the pass game. We've played a couple other teams, I think, that had some good offensive lines. Utah was probably one of the best if not the best that we've played this season as far as just their offensive front. These guys are very similar, they're very good up front," Wood said.