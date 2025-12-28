Why Justin Herbert Has The NFL's Attention Despite Losing To Houston

The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 on Saturday, ending former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert's chances at winning the AFC West title over the Denver Broncos and fellow former Duck Bo Nix.

Herbert completed 21 of 32 passes (middling in his completion percentages throughout this years' campaign), throwing for 236 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the passing game. He was also sacked five times for a loss of 35 yards, a direct reflection of the emaciated Chargers offensive line plagued by injuries all season long.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Highlights for Justin Herbert

Though Herbert's offense limped along throughout this high-pressure game, it was the former Oregon Ducks' legs that helped give Los Angeles a fighting chance against the Texans and their impressive defense.

It wasn't the most mileage Herbert put in this season for the ground game, but he did clock in 6.3 yards per attempt with a total of 37 yards off six rushes. Herbert actually led the team in the most rushing yards with less than half the touches running back Omarion Hampton clocked in (29 yards off 14 carries). Granted, the Chargers' No. 2 running back Kimani Vidal was ruled inactive prior to the game.

During the Chargers' only scoring play of the third quarter with over 2:30 left on the clock, Herbert turned a third down and 14 yard draw back into a 28 yard rushing first down, going to the right side of the field, taking a hit and dashing to the sidelines as wide receiver Ladd McConkey uses his 6-0, 185 pound frame to cover the 6-6 Herbert.

In the same drive, Herbert again pushed through a tackle around the Texans' 18 yard line to sail a short pass up the middle for 8 yards to wide receiver Quentin Johnston to keep the drive alive on another third down.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tripped up by Houston Texans safety K'Von Wallace (38) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The former Oregon star is used to leading teams against all odds. In the Ducks' Rose Bowl win over the Wisconsin Badgers in 2020, Herbert rushed for three touchdowns. His offensive line was not injured like it is with the Los Angeles Chargers, but the former Ducks star proved that he beat defenses in a variety of ways.

In college, Herbert rushed for 13 touchdowns in his career. He limited his attempts during his senior season, but Herbert rushed for 166 yards.

Justin Herbert Showed Grit With Injured Offensive Line

Both of those plays also show a major factor for how Herbert kept the Chargers competitive: playing through tackle after sack after tackle despite showing obvious signs of pain.

In both of the Chargers' scoring drives (one in the third quarter and one in the fourth), Herbert scrambled and picked up yards at least once, risking being tackled and furthering damage to his left hand, which he broke a bone in during the Chargers' 31-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 30.

During the first quarter of the game, Herbert was 6 for 9 when fans commented online that the star quarterback was grimacing and favoring his injured left hand, but did not see a medical trainer before heading back out on the field to command the Chargers offense.

In fact, the amount of hits Herbert took during this game became a topic online, with many football fans joking about the lack of cohesion on the offensive line as a new trench set-up was put in place to atone for the loss of latest starting left tackle, Jamaree Salyer.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hugs Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) following a game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In Defense of Herbert's One Interception

Another thing to address with Herbert's performance is the way his single interception of the game occurred. It's important to note that Herbert's pass at the end of the second quarter to Oronde Gadsden II within goal range appears fully catchable, but Gadsden accidentally tips the ball to land right into the hands of a Texans' defender.

Though Herbert faced plenty of valid criticism in the 2024 postseason for his four interceptions against the Texans, this play feels like a culmination of the Chargers' season of unfortunate happenings and play surrounding Herbert, who's trying to break the media narrative of being a quarterback that can't find a postseason stride.