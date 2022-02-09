2022 Athlete Arlis Boardingham Announces College Commitment
2022 athlete Arlis Boardingham has committed to the Florida Gators. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ and social media.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound jumbo athlete was in Eugene for his final official visit at the end of January and Oregon made a strong push for his commitment. He also took an official visit to Florida prior to visiting Eugene for the first time last month. The Gators clearly prioritized getting face time with Boardingham, sending the coaching staff out to see him at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, Calif.
Boardingham becomes the second pass catcher in Florida's 2022 recruiting class, joining wide receiver Caleb Douglas (Missouri City, TX) and tight end Hayden Hansen (Weatherford, TX).
The Ducks have a need for more offensive weapons in the 2022 class, particularly at wide receiver after losing multiple veterans at the end of last season. Eyes will now likely turn to UCLA transfer wide receiver Chase Cota, a native Oregonian who is also an Oregon legacy, who has yet to announce his transfer destination.
2022 ATH Arlis Boardingham Announces College Decision
One of Oregon's top remaining targets has made his college commitment
Six Ducks Earn Invites to NFL Scouting Combine
Oregon had the second-most invitees in the Pac-12
PODCAST: Oregon's Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses Ahead of Spring
Do the Ducks have the most talented roster in the Pac-12 heading into 2022?
You may also like:
Six Oregon Ducks invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Join the discussion on our Forums HERE