Skip to main content

2022 Athlete Arlis Boardingham Announces College Commitment

One of the top remaining senior prospects in California is now off the board.

2022 athlete Arlis Boardingham has committed to the Florida Gators. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ and social media. 

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound jumbo athlete was in Eugene for his final official visit at the end of January and Oregon made a strong push for his commitment. He also took an official visit to Florida prior to visiting Eugene for the first time last month. The Gators clearly prioritized getting face time with Boardingham, sending the coaching staff out to see him at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, Calif.

Boardingham becomes the second pass catcher in Florida's 2022 recruiting class, joining wide receiver Caleb Douglas (Missouri City, TX) and tight end Hayden Hansen (Weatherford, TX).

The Ducks have a need for more offensive weapons in the 2022 class, particularly at wide receiver after losing multiple veterans at the end of last season. Eyes will now likely turn to UCLA transfer wide receiver Chase Cota, a native Oregonian who is also an Oregon legacy, who has yet to announce his transfer destination.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Arlis Boardingham
Play
Recruiting

2022 ATH Arlis Boardingham Announces College Decision

One of Oregon's top remaining targets has made his college commitment

5 minutes ago
kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
Play
Football

Six Ducks Earn Invites to NFL Scouting Combine

Oregon had the second-most invitees in the Pac-12

3 hours ago
Kris Hutson Cal
Play
Football

PODCAST: Oregon's Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses Ahead of Spring

Do the Ducks have the most talented roster in the Pac-12 heading into 2022?

4 hours ago

You may also like:

Six Oregon Ducks invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

Arlis Boardingham
Recruiting

2022 ATH Arlis Boardingham Announces College Decision

5 minutes ago
kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
Football

Six Ducks Earn Invites to NFL Scouting Combine

3 hours ago
Kris Hutson Cal
Football

PODCAST: Oregon's Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses Ahead of Spring

4 hours ago
sedona-prince-vs-arizona-state
Basketball

Oregon Looks to Get Back on Track as Road Trip Continues with Washington State

18 hours ago
Jahlil Florence Oregon Visit
Football

Top Offseason Additions That Will Make an Immediate Impact

21 hours ago
tehina-paopao-vs-arizona
Basketball

Oregon Schedules Non-Conference Matchup with UCLA on Feb. 16

23 hours ago
mookie-cook
Recruiting

5-star Forward Mookie Cook to Take Official Visit to Oregon This Weekend

Feb 8, 2022
verone-mckinley-iii-vs-ucla
Football

How Will the Ducks Adapt to Losing Safety Verone McKinley III?

Feb 7, 2022