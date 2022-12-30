On Thursday we wrote about top 2023 athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the big news of him locking in an official visit to Oregon in January.

Today we're talking about another top player who's out in Orlando for the Under Armour All-American Bowl in Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch High School defensive end Ashton Porter.

Porter has been a priority for the Ducks on the recruiting trail in recent months and cut down his list of suitors to just two schools ahead of his Jan. 3 commitment.

"I narrowed it down to Oregon and Michigan State," Porter told SI All-American at the UA Next check in on Thursday.

The Ducks and Spartans separated themselves from other top schools like TCU and Houston through consistent communication.

Ashton Porter poses during a photoshoot on a visit to the University of Oregon. Ashton Porter/Oregon Athletics

"Probably the best communication they have. Family. My parents love them. Love all the coaches. Just want to make the best decision I can make."

The Texas product took his most recent official visit to Oregon, which served as his second trip to Eugene, with the other being a win over Utah---one of the few wins marked by a thrilling defensive effort from the Ducks.

"When I first went there when they played Utah it was an amazing game," Porter recalled. "The atmosphere, they're always up never sitting down. During the pregame Oregon was like 'Ash-ton Por-ter, come-to-Oregon,' that was a great chant. I really liked that."

Mel Tucker and the Spartans have built a strong connection with him thanks in part to a familiar face on their coaching staff.

"BT (Brandon) Jordan. He been my trainer for three years," he said of what stood out about the Spartans. "Coach (Marco) Coleman, he's always been a great coach. Coach Tucker (Mel Tucker), they talk to me pretty much every day."

The Ducks may not have geography in their favor, but it doesn't sound like that will impact his decision.

"Oregon is pretty far away but distance don't really matter," Porter said. "Just how I feel comfortable about it."

Porter has actually already made his decision privately and signed his national letter of intent.

What put his school of choice over the top?

"It won my parents over. It won me over," he said. "Both the schools won me over but it was mostly my parents. How my parents feel about it. This is probably a family decision I would say."

Porter will announce his college commitment during the Under Armour All-American Bowl on Jan. 3.

