The Top Remaining Recruits for Oregon in 2023

The sound of fireworks from the early signing period might still have your ears ringing. That's to be expected after the Oregon Ducks added six new commitments.

After signing their entire class of prep recruits, Dan Lanning and the Ducks are still pursuing some big names in the 2023 class, some of which are committed to other schools.

Here are five names we're tracking between now and the second signing day, February 1.

DE Ashton Porter (Cypress, TX)

After David Hicks stuck with his commitment to Texas A&M, Porter became the biggest name connected to Oregon in the Lone Star State.

He took his official visit to Oregon in December and has narrowed his suitors to the Ducks and Michigan State Spartans. Dan Lanning's coaching staff has put in a ton of work here dating back to October when he backed off his first commitment to Northwestern.

Two trips to Eugene and an in-home visit with his family has the Ducks poised to make some noise when this recruitment comes to an end in Orlando during the Under Armour All-American Bowl on Jan. 3. I logged my prediction for Porter to commit to Oregon on Dec. 16.

Prediction: Ashton Porter to Oregon

ATH Jamari Johnson (Inglewood, CA)

Jamari Johnson has been committed to Louisville since April but the Ducks have stayed active in this recruitment. Kenyon Sadiq is already signed in 2023 and while he's projected to play tight end in Eugene, Oregon would love to add Johnson to Drew Mehringer's room.

Listed at 6'5", 265 pounds, he was a matchup nightmare all season for the Inglewood Sentinels.

The Ducks got one of his more recent visits on Dec. 16, which was his second trip to Eugene this season.

While new Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is fighting to hang on and schools like Pittsburgh and Cincinatti are involved, I like Oregon's chances to come out on top when he announces his final decision during the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 7.

CB Rodrick Pleasant (Gardena, CA)

Rodrick Pleasant has been closely linked to Oregon for much of his high school career. It makes sense given his blazing track speed which could make him the fastest player in the country.

Seeing that he wants to complete his final track season at Junipero Serra he's in no rush to come to a decision. A recent trip to UCLA made things interest following the commitment of quarterback Dante Moore. Other schools like Penn State, USC and Cal are still in the mix here as things head into the final stretch.

After Oregon flipped Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Daylen Austin and landed Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak defensive back Solomon Davis during the early signing period, it's hard to count out Demetrice Martin and the Ducks for the Southern California star. Oregon being right in the heart of Tracktown U.S.A certainly sweetens the deal.

While I'm not ready to predict Pleasant to Oregon I certainly see the Ducks being squarely in the mix to the very end.

TE Deuce Robinson (Phoenix, AZ)

Another tight end? Maybe.

I remember seeing Robinson for the first time at the Opening in Los Angeles back in 2021 and he's only elevated his stock in the time since.

Standing at 6'6" 225 pounds, he's been practically unstoppable at the high school level playing for Pinnacle High School. He's the just the latest blue chipper to highlight Arizona as an up-and-coming hotbed for college football talent.

Schools like Texas, Georgia and USC have most of the buzz, but he's been to Eugene before and is familiar with the program. He also recently said he might squeeze in a late unofficial visit to Oregon before making his college commitment in February. If Oregon can add Johnson as mentioned before that room could get crowded, but you certainly aren't turning away a player of Robinson's caliber.

ATH Nyckoles Harbor (Washington D.C.)

This is probably the newest name to emerge on Oregon's radar.

Harbor was in the headlines Thursday after announcing he'd be taking an official visit to Oregon on Jan. 27 before making his college commitment in February.

While he drew a lot of attention nationally as a pass rusher, he's looking to play offense in college as a hybrid tight end/wide receiver. He's one of the freakiest athletes in the country pairing elite track speed with his 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame.

With Jurrion Dickey already in the fold for 2023, adding Harbor would give the Ducks one of the most dangerous hauls of skill talent in the country.

READ MORE: Nyckoles Harbor locks in Oregon official visit

