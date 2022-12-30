Skip to main content

Former Troy Wide Receiver Tez Johnson Commits to Oregon

The Ducks add another talented pass catcher out of the transfer portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Troy wide receiver Tez Johnson has committed to Oregon. He announced his commitment on social media Thursday evening.

Johnson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 20 and received interest from other schools including Penn State, Oklahoma State and Indiana. He was Troy's leading wide receiver in 2022 with 863 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 56 catches. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound wideout was named to the All-Sun Belt Third team for the 2021 season--when he hauled in 67 passes for 735 yards and four tochdowns.

A native of Pinson, Alabama, Johnson is the adopted brother of Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. He transfers to Oregon with two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson is the sixth transfer portal addition for Dan Lanning and company this offseason, joining names like wide receiver Traeshon Holden (Alabama) and offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island). The Ducks have lost wide receivers Seven McGee (Jackson State) and Dont'e Thornton to the transfer portal in recent months and saw Chase Cota play his final college game in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday.

Dan Lanning and his coaching staff also signed highly-touted 2023 recruits Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart during the early signing period. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nyckoles Harbor UA All-American
Play
Recruiting

Nyckoles Harbor Sets Oregon Official Visit

The Ducks are in the running for the top uncommitted recruit in 2023.

Ducks Digest
Matt Powledge Oregon
Play
Football

Oregon's Matt Powledge Named New Defensive Coordinator at Baylor

Powledge returns to Waco after just one season with the Ducks.

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning Ducks Run Out Oregon State
Play
Football

Get Your Tickets to Oregon vs. North Carolina in the 2022 Holiday Bowl

The Ducks wrap up the 2022 season in San Diego.

Ducks Digest

With Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson also slated to return, Junior Adams continues to keep the wide receiver room loaded with talent headed into the 2023 season.

READ MORE: 5-star ATH Ncykoles Harbor locks in Oregon official visit

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Nyckoles Harbor UA All-American
Recruiting

Nyckoles Harbor Sets Oregon Official Visit

By Max Torres
Matt Powledge Oregon
Football

Oregon's Matt Powledge Named New Defensive Coordinator at Baylor

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning Ducks Run Out Oregon State
Football

Get Your Tickets to Oregon vs. North Carolina in the 2022 Holiday Bowl

By Max Torres
Austin Novosad 2
Recruiting

Austin Novosad Gives Will Stein First Big Recruiting Win at Oregon

By Max Torres
Matayo Uiagalelei Oregon Official
Recruiting

Torres' Take: What to Make of Oregon's Splash During the Early Signing Period

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell UCLA
Recruiting

Noah Sewell Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Max Torres
Peyton Bowen Guyer 1
Recruiting

Peyton Bowen Flips From Oregon to Oklahoma

By Max Torres
Jordan Anderson Cropped
Recruiting

QUAACK: Jordan Anderson Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres