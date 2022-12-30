Former Troy wide receiver Tez Johnson has committed to Oregon. He announced his commitment on social media Thursday evening.

Johnson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 20 and received interest from other schools including Penn State, Oklahoma State and Indiana. He was Troy's leading wide receiver in 2022 with 863 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 56 catches. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound wideout was named to the All-Sun Belt Third team for the 2021 season--when he hauled in 67 passes for 735 yards and four tochdowns.

A native of Pinson, Alabama, Johnson is the adopted brother of Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. He transfers to Oregon with two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson is the sixth transfer portal addition for Dan Lanning and company this offseason, joining names like wide receiver Traeshon Holden (Alabama) and offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island). The Ducks have lost wide receivers Seven McGee (Jackson State) and Dont'e Thornton to the transfer portal in recent months and saw Chase Cota play his final college game in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday.

Dan Lanning and his coaching staff also signed highly-touted 2023 recruits Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart during the early signing period.

With Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson also slated to return, Junior Adams continues to keep the wide receiver room loaded with talent headed into the 2023 season.

