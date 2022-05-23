The Ducks made headlines again on Sunday evening with the addition of four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart, who flipped his commitment from Oklahoma.

Let's peel back the layers here to take an in-depth look at what this commitment means for Oregon.

Evaluation from Bryan Driskell of SI All-American

Cozart is a long and lean pass catcher with impressive ball skills. His length gives him a very wide catch radius, and his fast hands allow him to quickly snatch the ball out of the air. Cozart tracks the deep ball extremely well and he shows top-notch body control on contested throws. Cozart has excellent focus on the ball and as he gets stronger he’ll be even more dangerous in one-on-one situations.

Oregon WR Commit Ashton Cozart Graphic: Dylan Reubenking; Photo: Ashton Cozart (@ashtoncozart on IG) Ashton Cozart teams up with Jurrion Dickey to give Oregon a dynamic duo of wide receivers in 2023.

Cozart can take some time to get off the line, but when his technique is sound and he limits wasted movement at the snap he can quickly get on top of defenders. He is a smooth athlete with impressive long speed. His foot quickness and balance allow him to make quick moves, and with a bit more work he should develop into a strong route runner.

At this point Cozart is more of a route runner/vertical threat, and his combination of length, speed and route running potential are great fits for the outside receiver slots. His high football IQ and feel for getting open combine with his balance and ball skills to project as an inside player as well. That versatility only adds to his value as a prospect.

Recruiting impact on the trail

Like any commitment, Cozart's pledge has an impact that will manifest itself off the football field.

For starters the Ducks pick up another player out of the Lone Star State, which will only further assist their pitch with other prospects that are sure to pop up down the line like defensive back Tyler Turner, who just placed Oregon in his top two with Oklahoma.

WR Ashton Cozart Ashton Cozart on Instagram (@ashtoncozart) Cozart announces his commitment to the Ducks on Sunday and that his recruitment is shut down.

While he's finishing his high school career in Texas, Cozart originally hails from the Pacific Northwest, playing with Ford Sports Performance on the 7 on 7 circuit this spring. The Ducks hosted a slew of FSP recruits such as cornerback Caleb Presley, running back Jason Brown Jr. and offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua leading up to the their spring game. Adding Cozart should likely further build that relationship with the top talent factory in the Pacific Northwest.

Cozart now gives the Ducks two really talented wide receivers in the 2023 class as he joins Jurrion Dickey. Dickey projects as more of a playmaker than Cozart, but as the above eval indicates, Cozart is a nice player to pair with Dickey at wideout.

Lastly, the addition of Cozart continues to add to the appeal of a strong offensive haul as the Ducks look for their quarterback who will likely become the face of the class, headlined by options like Jaden Rashada, Dante Moore and Avery Johnson.

*WATCH ASHTON COZART HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE