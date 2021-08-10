Freshman Focus: TE Terrance Ferguson

Terrance Ferguson certainly doesn’t look like your typical freshman. After signing and enrolling at Oregon at 6-foot-6 and in the 230 pound range, he's beefed up closer to 250 pounds since Aaron Feld and the strength staff got their hands on him in January.

Since having his recruiting process disrupted by COVID-19, Ferguson has been excited for the chance to settle into his new digs in Eugene.

“I actually didn’t get to go on a single visit out here, so I kinda was in the dark. But really when I got out here, I’ve enjoyed it," he said. "It’s beautiful, lots of green, a lot of stuff to do outside.”

In the 2021 class, Oregon brought in a pair of elite, highly regarded tight ends in Ferguson and Moliki Matavao. The two have garnered the nickname “twin towers” early in camp, due to their impressive stature, each standing at 6-foot 6.

Ferguson and Matavao at fall camp. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

“Me and Mo (Matavao) are actually really good friends off the field. We hang out every day. We’ve gotten pretty close and we make each other better everyday in practice, lifting, running. We try and compete in everything. So I think really two big tight ends like that, top prospects that came in and I think we make each other better.”

The two freshmen step into a position room an abundance of talent. The upperclassmen have helped welcome them and for Ferguson, their mentorship has helped ease him into the college game.

“I would say Spencer Webb is a big brother to me pretty much. We’re pretty similar people and we’ve gotten along pretty well,” Ferguson said. “Overall I think the whole tight end room is pretty close. P Herbo (Patrick Herbert), Cam (McCormick), you know all the guys look after us and give us some mentoring.”

The move from high school to college can be a big change for many freshmen and with the elite talent being assembled by Mario Cristobal, Oregon is no exception. So far, Ferguson has welcomed the challenge that comes with competing against the blue-chip talent, and leveraged the competition to bring out his best.

“I would say it’s a big adjustment. Obviously all these guys are here for a reason, but I think I play better when the competition is better. It brings out my best side.

"It’s everyday though. It’s everyday going against the best players in the nation and I think that just brings out the best player I can be. In high school I didn’t really play as many players that are at this level, so I think it’s really just made me a better player.”

His adjustment to the collegiate level has been aided by the talented quarterbacks throwing to him. Ferguson shared his perspective on the QB competition as well.

“It’s a stacked room, all of them can do everything on the field. I’ve personally gone out and thrown with Jay (Butterfield) and Ty (Thompson) outside of football practice," he said. "But all those guys can sling the ball and it really makes my job easy when it’s just put right in my bread basket and I don’t have to do much. So I think all of them are really talented guys and it’s fun to watch them play.”

A few defensive players have also played a major role in Ferguson’s introduction to the college game, going against Tim DeRuyter’s new-look defense in practice. Ferguson has enjoyed going up against some of the other young talent the Ducks have signed in recent classes.

“JJ Greenfield the safety, me and him have gone at it a little bit and so he’s got me a couple times. Blocking wise, Jake Shipley put me on my butt-- my first real welcome to college moment. Really all the guys, the edge guys, those guys have really made me better.”

With the season nearing, I asked Ferguson what his goals are for his first year in Eugene and how he will define success for himself personally.

“I think the best way to gauge that for me is just go in every day, work hard as I can to be the best player I can be. I think if I do that then everything will fall in place how it needs to be. So I think just showing up every day, giving my best, and competing with the guys around me. I think that’s the best thing I can do right now.”

Of course, I also had to get Ferguson’s take on the new uniforms, sure to be the first of many flashy releases during his career at Oregon.

“The uniforms are sick! I think the details in all of them are crazy to see. I think a lot of people see them on TV and they look cool, but the details and the time that’s put into them are really insane. So it’s been a dream come true to put this on.”

