Top Ducks Target Cyrus Moss Locks in Oregon Official Visit

Oregon will get an official visit from one of the top recruits in the country.

Under Armour All-American defensive end Cyrus Moss will be in Eugene to kick off what's sure to be a crazy month of recruiting for the Ducks. His visit with Oregon is set for June 5.

He announced his visit plans on Twitter.

We saw just how high his Oregon interest was when he placed the Ducks in his top five earlier this year along with Arizona State, Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame. Given Oregon's history of sending longer, athletic defensive linemen to the league such as DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts) and Arik Armstead (San Francisco 49ers), it's no wonder why the Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) star is high on the Ducks.

The Ducks have had two players selected inside the top ten in each of the last two NFL Drafts (Herbert and Sewell) and defensive end Kayon Thibodeaux is next in line, which could further strengthen the appeal for Moss.

With the recruiting trail set to reopen on June 1, Moss is making it clear how much he wants to get to Eugene. He will be one of a handful of visitors on a star-studded weekend, including 4-star Alpharetta, Georgia OL Dayne Shor and 4-star Duncanville OL Cameron Williams.

Read more: Cameron Williams nearing decision, discusses where Oregon stands

SI All-American caught up with Moss at the Under Armour All-American camp stop in Phoenix earlier this year.

Read more: Cyrus Moss includes Oregon in top 5, speaks on relationship with staff

Moss would be another huge addition that would help Oregon strengthen its connection to one of the country's most talented high school football programs.

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon makes top 10 for All-American WR Jaleel Skinner

Ruthy Hebard and Sarbina Ionescu meet on WNBA stage for first time

What Oregon is getting in Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier

Stay Connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com