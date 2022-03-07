Skip to main content

PODCAST: Chronicles of Oregon Football Recruiting With Sam Popper

Sam Popper is the former Director of Recruiting Strategy at Oregon. He's now on Joe Moorhead's staff as the Director of Player of Personnel at Akron.

Recruiting is an ever-evolving science in today's era of college athletics. Under Dan Lanning, Oregon is in the perfect position to soar even higher in the recruiting ranks. 

Mario Cristobal revolutionized how the Oregon program and its fans view recruiting, and Sam Popper had a front row seat to how it all went down.

He joins the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast to share some insight from his time in Eugene.

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

