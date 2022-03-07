PODCAST: Chronicles of Oregon Football Recruiting With Sam Popper
Recruiting is an ever-evolving science in today's era of college athletics. Under Dan Lanning, Oregon is in the perfect position to soar even higher in the recruiting ranks.
Mario Cristobal revolutionized how the Oregon program and its fans view recruiting, and Sam Popper had a front row seat to how it all went down.
He joins the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast to share some insight from his time in Eugene.
Peeling back a few of the MANY layers in the science of recruiting
