Former Washington DL Taki Taimani Announces Commitment to Oregon

Dan Lanning gets a massive body up front for his defense in 2022.

Former Washington defensive lineman Sam Taimani has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Taimani signed with Washington as part of the class of 2018 from East High School in Salt Lake City, the same spot Oregon found 2022 defensive line signee Ben Roberts and was heavily involved with current Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika.

Tiami is listed as a 6-foot-2, 330-pound sophomore and should have two years of eligibility left after redshirting in 2018 and being granted a free year during the 2020 season due to the pandemic. He started in 10 of Washington's 12 games in 2021, recording 43 total tackles, 19 solo tackles and two tackles for loss.

In Eugene he'll join a defensive line room that includes Keyon Ware-Hudson, Brandon Dorlus, Kristian Williams, Sua'ava Poti and 2022 signee Sir Mells among others.

This addition is timely for the Ducks following the hire of new Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti as well as the reported hire of former Jaguars Defensive Line Coach Tosh Lupoi as the new defensive coordinator under Dan Lanning.

You may also like:

Oregon battling for official visit from 2022 S Miguel Mitchell ahead of commitment

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE