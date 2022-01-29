Impact and Evaluation: 2022 Oregon DB Commit Khamari Terrell

How will the addition of another defensive back affect Oregon's recruiting efforts and product on the field?

Duck fans got some great news on Friday when 2022 Shoemaker (Killeen, Tex.) defensive back Khamari Terrell committed to Oregon. He becomes the third defensive back from the prep ranks to pledge to the Ducks, joining verbal commitment Trejon Williams and signee Jalil Tucker.

With signing day approaching, every commitment this staff gets is going to be important in determining how the rest of the class shakes out, so let's break this one down.

Impact on the recruiting trail

Terrell's commitment is notable primarily because the Ducks needed help in the secondary following the departures of Mykael Wright, DJ James and Verone McKinley. Khamari Terrell adds depth to a position of need, but also helps the new coaching staff get some momentum back in the state of Texas, where they at one point held five verbal commitments in the 2022 class.

If you follow recruiting, you don't need me to tell you how beneficial it is to have a pipeline to one of the nation's most-talented states. Furthermore, the timing of this commitment is great. It helps the Ducks pick up steam at a critical juncture as they approach National Signing Day next week and host an elite group of recruits on campus this weekend.

Furthermore, some fans are wondering whether this affects Oregon's chances with Jahlil Florence, perhaps the top recruiting target for the Ducks in 2022 who's on campus in Eugene this weekend. What I'll say is this, I don't think this is a one or the other situation.

If I'm the Oregon coaches, I'm not taking a commitment from Terrell if it means I'll miss out on Florence, who I'd wager the Ducks lead for.

Evaluation

Listed at the 6'1"/6'2" range and 180 pounds, Terrell is a lengthy defensive back that still has some room to add to his frame in order to compete with skill players in the Pac-12 and beyond.

Also, when you flip on the tape and look at his film, you can see areas of his game that pop. He's an explosive prospect that can get the job done in a lot of ways, particularly when it comes to making plays on the ball when it's in the air.

He's a playmaker who snags multiple interceptions thanks in part to his range and ability to cover a lot of ground quickly. He also forces fumbles when he comes down in run support, which shows Terrell isn't afraid to be physical and stick his nose in on a play to get a stop.

What makes him even more valuable is his high-end speed as a track sprinter, with a time of 46.2 seconds in the 400 meters. With the skill players joining Pac-12 programs, particularly down south at USC, this pickup is great because you can never have enough speed on your team. There's some room for debate as to whether he fits best at cornerback or safety, but both positions are relatively thin for the Ducks due to the aforementioned departures, so versatility could be an added bonus here.

Credit Matt Powledge and Demetrice Martin for finding a solid player still on the board, getting him on campus and ultimately securing a commitment.

*WATCH KHAMARI TERRELL HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

You may also like:

Who's visiting Oregon this weekend?

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE