Bryant has only been playing football since his sophomore year and it's easy to see he has some strong upside.

This week Oregon hosted a number of visitors, including Angelo Rodriguez (Fairfield, Calif.) High School cornerback Leroy Bryant. The spring has been busy for the 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect, who started off with a trip to Washington before stopping by Eugene and also seeing Oregon State while in the area.

For Bryant, his recruitment has been picking up steam of late.

"I feel good about this whole recruiting process," he said. "I feel like it's good that my hard work is paying off, on and off the field. I'm just glad to see it pay off and I'm hoping to continue for it pay off more, just working hard."

His trip to Oregon, albeit a short one, left a solid impression after meeting with the staff and touring the facilities. He even highlighted one particular coach as someone he could see himself playing for.

Leroy Bryant Visits Oregon Leroy Bryant

"What stood out the most was just the coaching staff," Bryant said. "Everybody that I talked to one-on-one was just keeping it real. They were real friendly. Coach Meat the corners coach, he seems like a really good coach to play for. He told me he liked my film. I feel like they were real honest with me and transparent."

Bryant plays his 7-on-7 football with TMP in Northern California, and he was able to spend time with TMP alumnus, wide receiver Isaah Crocker on his trip, who helped him get a feel for the Ducks.

One of the most memorable moments from his time in Oregon came when he received a scholarship from the Ducks.

Leroy Bryant Visits Oregon Leroy Bryant

"It means a lot to receive an offer from Oregon," Bryant said following the offer. "I really wasn't expecting to get the offer that day. But I sat down with the head coach and I showed him one of my highlight films, he gave me some feedback on it.

"Later on that night I talked to the corners coach, he told me that I got an offer from Oregon. That was pretty cool. What really was cool about it was that they kept it real with me and just was honest about how the process was going and just showing me they really liked me."

Oregon is one of 15 schools that have extended an offer so far, but more should be expected as his stock continues to rise on the recruiting trail and he hones in on his technique and feel for the game.

What's surprising about Bryant is that he's only been playing football for a few years, after the sport grabbed his interest during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When it hit, me and my friend decided that we wanted to play football," Bryant recalled."Almost every day we were at the field just putting that work in until my sophomore season. I played, had a five-game season and played that. I decided that I wanted to come back and play my junior year. I worked hard and it's all paying off now."

While more schools continue to take notice, a select group have been in contact with him the most ahead of his senior season.

"U Dub's been showing me crazy love right now," he said. "When I was down at Oregon they were showing a lot of love. Oregon State's showing me a lot of love. Nevada."

Leroy Bryant Visits Oregon Leroy Bryant

Bryant concluded the busy week with a trip to San Diego State, and he plans on heading out to Colorado for a visit on April 23.

The rest of the spring and summer will help him getting a better handle on which schools offer him the best fit ahead of a commitment.

"I'm looking to commit probably before my senior season around the end of August beginning of September."

*WATCH LEROY BRYANT HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE