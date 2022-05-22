The elite offensive lineman was surely having some fun on his visit out to Oegon.

Pancake Honcho. That's the name of the official brand for 2023 five-star (0.9847 on 247Sports Composite) offensive lineman Samson Okunlola.

The towering 6-foot-6, 295-pounder out of Thayer Academy in Brockton, Mass. has garnered national attention on the recruiting trail, landing a recent offer from Alabama to add to his 45 other reported offers.

Over the weekend the elite offensive lineman took a trip out to Eugene to visit with Adrian Klemm and Dan Lanning among other Oregon coaches. During the visit he shared some very unique photos.

In the photos Okunlola displays a tall stack of pancakes and pours syrup. Oregon has had some special recruiting photoshoots before, and it's no surprise to see them embrace this image, as they've become known for producing elite offensive linemen in recent years, highlighted by the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Penei Sewell.

Okunlola's photos also show what could be another new touch for Oregon recruits, some illuminated wings, which present a look similar to that of Texas A&M, which signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022.

Aside from Oregon, Okunlola has taken recent trips to Boston College, Michigan, and Michigan State.

The Ducks have yet to sign an offensive lineman in 2023 but are also pursuing recruits like Miles McVay (St. Louis, IL), Kadyn Proctor (Des Moines, IA) and Landen Hatchett (Ferndale, WA.)

*WATCH SAMSON OKUNLOLA HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE