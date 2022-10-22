Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is already loaded with talent in the secondary, but that's not stopping them from keeping tabs on a few other defensive backs--even if they're committed to other programs.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco cornerback Aaron Williams has been committed to Louisville since April but is still on Oregon's radar.

The Braves have several other players committed to the Cardinals, including quarterback Pierce Clarkson and wide receivers DeAndre Moore and Jahlil McClain. Ducks Digest stopped by St. John Bosco this week to get the latest on Williams' recruitment.

"Right now I'm still fully committed to Louisville," he said of his pledge to Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals. "I love Louisville, the coaching staff, everybody committed, my boys, everything."

However, Williams has only taken one official visit, which was to Louisville. Now in the midst of his senior season he wants to check out some other schools before coming to a final decision.

"It's just me and my family feel like the best option would be why not take the rest of my officials and just get another eye view on everything," he said. "Make sure everything's right."

Two schools on opposite sides of the country have positioned themselves well to earn those two trips.

"I plan on getting out to Georgia on November 5, I'll be with DeAndre (Moore) and everybody, and then Oregon probably a week later," Williams said. "Right now I'm in talk with Michigan too."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back offered up more on what's standing out about the Bulldogs and the Ducks.

Georgia

"I love Georgia mainly because of the DB group they have. It's one of the best DB groups in the country and I feel like me just being around the atmosphere it's only gonna make me better too. Especially going against the top guys in practice every day. It's just SEC, big-time school. Why not go big? That's the reason I came to Bosco too."

On Oregon

"Coach Meat (Demetrice Martin) really plays a big part in that and I really love the DB group also over there. Jahlil Florence is a freshman and he's actually making crazy plays. He's on track to go to the NFL too so that plays a big part too."

Martin has been leading the charge in Oregon's pursuit of the Adidas All-American, but the previous connections don't stop there.

"Coach Meat actually offered me in eighth grade when he was at Colorado," Williams noted of the long-standing relationship. "So I've been building a relationship with him and his family since then. I'm close friends with his son too Cole Martin. So that played a big part also."

The Braves were in the Pacific Northwest earlier this season to face Central Catholic out of Portland.

That game also gave him an opportunity to get his first look at the Oregon program, and it's safe to say he came away impressed.

"We played Central Catholic earlier in the year and I really love it in Oregon. it was so beautiful. It really blew my mind," Williams recalled. "That was my first time out there I really loved it. Eugene is crazy. It's beautiful. I didn't know it looked like that at all."

With Georgia and Oregon still in pursuit, one Big Ten school has shown some interest and it's one he grew up rooting for.

"Other than that it's really just Michigan. Michigan played a big part," he said of his recruitment. "They came out to see me last week Coach Clink (Steve Clinkscale)--he really wants me to get out there, see how I like it. I think we might be taking an official visit, it's really up to him, so we're gonna see how that goes."

"Michigan's also another big-time school. Michigan was my dream school growing up as a kid, so that's a favor right there."

What will be the most important factor in Williams' final decision?

"I just want to go to a school that really develops me to the most that I could be developed, trying to go into the league," the Southern California defensive back said. "Basically I wanna feel like family, brotherhood, just like here at Bosco."

The talented defensive back says he plans to sign early but will not enroll early.

