Top Tier DL Includes Oregon in top Group

The Ducks continue to make progress with one of the nation's top defensive linemen.

4-star (0.9636 on 247Sports Composite) defensive lineman Caden Curry has included Oregon in his top 12. The other schools to make the cut include: Ohio State, Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Florida, Indiana, Notre Dame, Florida State, Michigan, USC and Tennessee.

He announced his updated list on Twitter.

Curry currently attends Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana. He is ranked the No. 84 overall player in the country, the No. 8 defensive tackle and the No. 3 player in Indiana for the class of 2022.

The 6'5", 250-pound recruit is an Adidas All-American and was offered by Tennessee last month. Oregon offered him in July of last year and he currently holds 26 offers.

The staff hasn't recruited the Midwest particularly hard in recent cycles, but have had some success in that area with players like Marcus Harper (Chicago Heights, Illinois) and 2021 cornerback signee Avante Dickerson (Omaha, Nebraska).

The Ducks' 2022 class is currently ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 17 in the country, headlined by in-state 4-star safety Trejon Williams. The Ducks have only one defensive lineman committed in 4-star San Diego prospect Gracen Halton.

