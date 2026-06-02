Oregon Baseball’s College World Series Odds Come With USC Surprise

The No. 11 overall seed Oregon Ducks could become the cinderella on the road to Omaha and the College World Series. Oregon has to face the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, arguably the team with the most dominant postseason so far, in the Austin Super Regional.

The Ducks aren't the only Big Ten Conference team with a chance to keep their national championship dreams alive: the No. 12 USC Trojans upset the Texas A&M Aggies in the College Station Regional. USC will now advance to face No. 5 North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Oregon pitcher Luke Morgan celebrates getting out of seventh inning against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Baseball Disrespcted In College World Series Odds?

The former Pac-12 foes outlasted the No. 1 overall seed UCLA Bruins and the No. 13 Nebraska Cornhuskers as the only Big Ten teams to win a regional.

A closer look at the odds to win the College World Series shows how the sportsbooks view Oregon and USC. The Ducks have been not been getting much respect when it comes to the odds, and that trend continues.

The Ducks record vs. the Trojans this season is 2-1 but USC has the better odds to win the CWS. The Trojans are listed at +1900 to win it all, while Oregon has +2800 odds per DraftKings Sports Book.

Oregon’s Drew Smith, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrate a home run by Lauaki as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has massive momentum after a 3-0 sweep in the Eugene Regional but despite having the higher seed than USC, is still seen as a longer shot. Only five teams have worse odds than Oregon and it's clear the Ducks program is still pushing to change how it is viewed nationally.

The Ducks and Trojans each have to travel to hostile environments for the Super Regional round. The best-of-three series starts either Friday, June 5 or Saturday, June 6, 2026.

USC is battle tested on the road during its postseason run. After dropping their opener, the Trojans won four straight games to advance for the first time in 21 years. The Trojans opponent, North Carolina, actually has the best odds to win the CWS.

The Ducks baseball program was reinstated in 2009 and it will be their their third trip to the Super Regionals under coach Mark Wasikowski.

College World Series Winner 2026 Odds

North Carolina: +370



Texas: +400



Georgia: +475



Mississippi State: +550



Auburn: +550



West Virginia: +1000



Alabama: +1600



USC: +1900



Ole Miss: +2000



Kansas: +2800



Oregon: +2800



Oklahoma: +3000



Troy: +4500



Cal Poly: +15000



Little Rock: +25000



Saint Johns: +30000

Oregon catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus celebrates an out at the plate against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Super Regional

The Ducks play Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field where the Longhorns fans are expected to be rowdy. It's the first time the Longhorns have hosted a Super Regional since 2021. Texas is fresh off of dominating the regional round in a 3-0 clean sweep.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are flying high after beating in-state rival Oregon State Beavers in the regional final, 4-1, to advance on the road to the CWS. The crowd played a major role and there was a familiar face in the stands: Oregon football coach Dan Lanning, who is a big supporter of the Ducks baseball program.

Wasikowski detailed how this Oregon team loves the challenge of a tough path, after Oregon ended Oregon State's season.

Texas Longhorns' Temo Becerra (1) scoops a ground ball as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Texas Longhorns during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The blessings are countless really to be around these guys. This team is a very special team. The team that we played tonight is an outstanding program as we all know and we have respect for that. And we really embrace the opportunity to be able to take the hardest path," Wasikowski said.

"I think this locker room is really special to embrace the hardest path, not wanting an easier opponent or a different scenario or whatever, but literally wanting the toughest road possible. And I think they've embraced that to go up against a very, very historically strong program and do it here at PK Park where the fans were just unbelievable," Wasikowski continued.

The Ducks won't have the Oregon faithful providing the home field advantage in the Austin Super Regional but aren't afraid of taking on a tough environment.

Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle during the NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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