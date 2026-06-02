Austin Super Regional Bracket: Oregon vs. Texas Schedule, How to Watch
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The Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns will compete in the Austin Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The schedule and television information have been released.
Get that popcorn ready, Oregon fans... the Ducks and Longhorns are battling in prime time. This is notable for an Oregon baseball program that was reinstated in 2009 and is looking to build on a new reputation as one of the best programs in college baseball. Oregon is one of 16 teams left fighting for a chance to reach Omaha, a feat the Ducks program hasn't achieved since 1954.
Not only is Oregon vs. Texas on ESPN instead of ESPN 2 , like many of the other matchups... both games are in the prime time window. This means more national attention, especially for the casual viewer who might see Oregon as a "football school" or just known for its cool Nike uniforms.
It also means that the Ducks will be tasked with the big challenge of handling and expected rowdy night environment in Austin. It will be one of the most visible Super Regionals of the weekend and a great chance for coach Mark Wasikowski and his team thrive with the college baseball world watching.
The Saturday start also gives Oregon an "extra" day to travel and rest after winning the Eugene Regional.
Austin Super Regional: Oregon vs. Texas Schedule
Saturday, June 6: 5:00 p.m. PT, ESPN
Sunday, June 7: 6:00 p.m. PT, ESPN
Monday, June 8: TBD - if necessary
The Ducks are one of two Big Ten Conference teams that have advanced to Super Regionals. The No. 12 USC Trojans upset the Texas A&M Aggies in the College Station Regional. USC will now advance to face No. 5 North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.
Oregon has massive momentum after a 3-0 sweep in the Eugene Regional and it will be their their third trip to the Super Regionals under Wasikowski. Texas is also fresh off of dominating the regional round in a 3-0 clean sweep.
The Ducks play Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field where the Longhorns fans are expected to be rowdy and a real factor in providing a home field advantage. It's the first time the Longhorns have hosted a Super Regional since 2021.
Oregon senior third baseman Drew Smith pulled back the curtain of just how connected this Oregon team is.
"This place is very special, and it was a place I wanted to go to since I was five or six," Smith said. "It's deeper than just family. It's just something really special. It's friends I'm going to have for the rest of my life. Relationships that I've built over the last four years are intangibles that you can't really get anywhere else. So I had chances in high school to not even come to this place, and looking back on it, I'm very happy I did decide to come here because this has been the greatest four years of my life..."
Smith also made it clear the Ducks' biggest goals have not yet been achieved.
"And I don't plan it ending anytime soon," Smith said with a smile.
For their performance at the Eugene Regional, six Oregon players were named to the All-Tournament Team:
Will Sanford, Pitcher
Brayden Jaksa, First Base
Ryan Cooney, Second Base
Drew Smith, Third Base
Angel Laya, Right Field
Naulivo Lauaki Jr., Designated Hitter
Sanford was named MVP of the Eugene Regional for hisperformance against the Washington State Cougars, in which the Ducks won 4-0. Sanford put on a show, recording 14 strikeouts and only allowing one hit in 6.1 innings pitched.
The sophomore right-handed pitcher Sanford is electric on the mound, with an infection energy that is surely a strength for Oregon as they head south to Texas.
Now that the game times are set, it's a prime time opportunity for Oregon to upset Texas on the road to Omaha. The Ducks have shown they can handle pressure but beating one of the biggest brands and most dominant teams in the nation would go a long way in stamping that the Ducks baseball program has arrived.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus