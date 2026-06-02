Austin Super Regional Bracket: Oregon vs. Texas Schedule, How to Watch

The Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns will compete in the Austin Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The schedule and television information have been released.

Get that popcorn ready, Oregon fans... the Ducks and Longhorns are battling in prime time. This is notable for an Oregon baseball program that was reinstated in 2009 and is looking to build on a new reputation as one of the best programs in college baseball. Oregon is one of 16 teams left fighting for a chance to reach Omaha, a feat the Ducks program hasn't achieved since 1954.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Oregon vs. Texas on ESPN instead of ESPN 2 , like many of the other matchups... both games are in the prime time window. This means more national attention, especially for the casual viewer who might see Oregon as a "football school" or just known for its cool Nike uniforms.

It also means that the Ducks will be tasked with the big challenge of handling and expected rowdy night environment in Austin. It will be one of the most visible Super Regionals of the weekend and a great chance for coach Mark Wasikowski and his team thrive with the college baseball world watching.

The Oregon Duck baseball team stands for the Star Spangled Banner before their game against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Saturday start also gives Oregon an "extra" day to travel and rest after winning the Eugene Regional.

Austin Super Regional: Oregon vs. Texas Schedule

Saturday, June 6: 5:00 p.m. PT, ESPN



Sunday, June 7: 6:00 p.m. PT, ESPN



Monday, June 8: TBD - if necessary

Oregon pitcher Luke Morgan celebrates getting out of seventh inning against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are one of two Big Ten Conference teams that have advanced to Super Regionals. The No. 12 USC Trojans upset the Texas A&M Aggies in the College Station Regional. USC will now advance to face No. 5 North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Oregon has massive momentum after a 3-0 sweep in the Eugene Regional and it will be their their third trip to the Super Regionals under Wasikowski. Texas is also fresh off of dominating the regional round in a 3-0 clean sweep.

The Ducks play Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field where the Longhorns fans are expected to be rowdy and a real factor in providing a home field advantage. It's the first time the Longhorns have hosted a Super Regional since 2021.

Oregon senior third baseman Drew Smith pulled back the curtain of just how connected this Oregon team is.

Oregon’s Drew Smith, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrate a home run by Lauaki as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This place is very special, and it was a place I wanted to go to since I was five or six," Smith said. "It's deeper than just family. It's just something really special. It's friends I'm going to have for the rest of my life. Relationships that I've built over the last four years are intangibles that you can't really get anywhere else. So I had chances in high school to not even come to this place, and looking back on it, I'm very happy I did decide to come here because this has been the greatest four years of my life..."

Smith also made it clear the Ducks' biggest goals have not yet been achieved.

"And I don't plan it ending anytime soon," Smith said with a smile.

For their performance at the Eugene Regional, six Oregon players were named to the All-Tournament Team:

Will Sanford, Pitcher

Brayden Jaksa, First Base

Ryan Cooney, Second Base

Drew Smith, Third Base

Angel Laya, Right Field

Naulivo Lauaki Jr., Designated Hitter

Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle during the NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanford was named MVP of the Eugene Regional for hisperformance against the Washington State Cougars, in which the Ducks won 4-0. Sanford put on a show, recording 14 strikeouts and only allowing one hit in 6.1 innings pitched.

The sophomore right-handed pitcher Sanford is electric on the mound, with an infection energy that is surely a strength for Oregon as they head south to Texas.

Now that the game times are set, it's a prime time opportunity for Oregon to upset Texas on the road to Omaha. The Ducks have shown they can handle pressure but beating one of the biggest brands and most dominant teams in the nation would go a long way in stamping that the Ducks baseball program has arrived.

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