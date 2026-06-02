Oregon Ducks Fans Turn Heads in Surprising Home Attendance Rankings

Autzen Stadium is one of the hardest places in the country to play as a road opponent. According to D1.Ticker, the Oregon Ducks have the highest average home attendance percentage amongst Power Four college football programs relative to stadium capacity over the last three seasons.

The Ducks of the Big Ten Conference at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, stand at 107.1 percent. The second-highest is the Utah Utes of the Big 12 Conference at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a percentage of 104.3.

Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland, center, leads the team out of the tunnel during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Autzen Stadium, opened back in 1967, has an official seating capacity of 54,000 fans, but can accommodate up to 60,000 with standing room. The stadium's all-time attendance record is 60,129 fans, set on October 12, 2024, during a 32-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Big Ten's Attendance Percentages

Here are how the other Big Ten programs stack up to Oregon's top attendance percentage:

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham runs across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium (102.6 percent)

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium (101.5 percent)

Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium (101.3 percent)

Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium (101.2 percent)

Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium (100 percent)

Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium (97.9 percent)

Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium (97.2 percent)

Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium (94.7 percent)

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium (93.4 percent)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium (92.8 percent)

USC Trojans at LA Memorial Coliseum (92.7 percent)

Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium (91.6 percent)

Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium (91.1 percent)

Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium (89.4 percent)

Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field/Martin Stadium (85.5 percent)

Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium (78.5 percent)

UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl (48.5 percent)

It's worth keeping in mind that the Northwestern Wildcats' temporary Martin Stadium for the 2024 and 2025 seasons is just a 12,000-seat lakefront venue on Evanston's campus. The new Ryan Field is scheduled to officially open on Oct. 6, 2026, when the Wildcats host the Penn State Nittany Lions in their Big Ten home opener.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Home Schedule

Oregon's upcoming seven-game home schedule inside Autzen Stadium might not stack up to previous years, but it will have two tough challenges to wrap up the 2026 season.

Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5

Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18

UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10

Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17

Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31

Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14

Washington Huskies on Nov. 28

The Ducks have an all-time record of 3-3 against the Michigan Wolverines. As for their rivals in the Washington Huskies, they hold a losing record of 46-56-4, dating all the way back to 1916.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' Nation-Leading Road Streak

Since 2022, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has an overall record of 48-8, including the 2023 Fiesta Bowl, 2024 Big Ten Championship, and 2025 Orange Bowl victories.

Winning on the road in hostile environments is something that the Ducks have been able to accomplish on a consistent basis ever since Lanning took over the reins of the Pacific Northwest powerhouse. He holds an 18-2 record in those unpredictable situations since 2022. The last time he has lost a true away game was on October 14, 2023, at the Washington Huskies in Husky Stadium, 36-33.

In fact, Oregon is in control of the longest active road winning streak in college football at 12 straight. That's amongst the Power Four conferences with the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, and the SEC. No one is even close to the Ducks:

Ohio State Buckeyes - 7

Indiana Hoosiers - 6

Houston Cougars - 6

Alabama Crimson Tide - 5

Oklahoma Sooners - 4

Clemson Tigers - 4

Virginia Cavaliers - 4

Pittsburgh Panthers - 4

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