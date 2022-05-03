The Ducks could be positioned to add another big body to their front seven.

The transfer portal madness continues to take college football by storm.

After adding a number of talented transfers this offseason, the Oregon Ducks may not be finished. Nebraska transfer defensive lineman Casey Rogers has announced his final three schools, and Oregon made the cut.

He announced his finalists on social media Tuesday.

Oregon, USC and Auburn were the three finalists for Rogers, a former 3-star (0.8526 per 247Sports Composite) prospect from the class of 2018. Originally from Old Farms (Avon, Connecticut) High School, Rogers landed on Nebraska, choosing the Cornhuskers over competing offers from Alabama and Ohio State among others.

Rogers has taken recent visits to USC and Oregon, with Rogers making it out to Eugene for a trip over the weekend. The Ducks offered him a scholarship following the trip prior to him cutting his list to three.

Nebraska DL Casey Rogers © Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC Casey Rogers dives for Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer.

Nebraska DL Casey Rogers © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Casey Rogers defends the run against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Nebraska DL Casey Rogers © Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Casey Rogers (98) fights through a block from Wyatt Davis (52).

Rogers entered the transfer portal on April 21 after spending four seasons at Nebraska. He was injured in fall camp last season and missed the first five games of 2021, but played the final seven games with the Cornhuskers, totaling 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

The Ducks have added numerous pieces to their defensive line both from the high school ranks and in the the transfer portal with 2022 recruits Sir Mells and Ben Roberts signing with the Ducks, and Washington transfer Sam 'Taki' Taimani enrolling in time for spring practice. Oregon also holds a commitment from Rogers' teammate and fellow defensive lineman Jordon Riley, who has yet to enroll.

