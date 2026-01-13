Oregon Quarterback Akili Smith Jr. Responds to Dylan Raiola Transfer News
In this story:
Heading into the 2026 season, there are question marks about who will be the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks. Will it be Dante Moore returning, a transfer, or another quarterback that is already on the roster?
In the transfer portal, Oregon has landed former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Current Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. will be in his second season with the Ducks come the fall and posted on social media after this news.
Akili Smith Jr. Reaction to Dylan Raiola Transfer
Akila Smith Jr. signed with Oregon as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. The four-star quarterback didn’t play in his freshman season in 2025, but there is a chance for him to play in 2026 if Dante Moore declares for the draft.
However, the news of Oregon getting Raiola could change things. Shortly after the news that Raiola would be coming to Oregon, Smith posted this message on social media.
“Trust the process,” Smith said with a 100 emoji and a duck emoji at the end.
It may just be one post, but this doesn’t exactly scream that Smith is thinking about entering the transfer portal. It more so says that it may take time, but his shot at Oregon will come eventually.
MORE: Fernando Mendoza's Classy Move After Beating The Ducks Is Turning Heads
MORE: Two Massive Defensive Players Forgo the NFL Draft to Return to Oregon
MORE: Another Oregon Ducks Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Dylan Raiola Commits to Oregon
Coming out of high school in the class of 2024 as a five-star recruit, Dylan Raiola signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In his two seasons there, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns. Raiola’s 2025 season was cut short after he suffered a season ending fibula injury. His recovery timetable is still up in the air. He could end up having to miss time next season.
Following the 2025 season, Raiola entered the transfer portal. After going on a visit to Eugene, Raiola is now committed to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
The Dante Moore Question
The biggest factor for who will start next season at quarterback will be based around what Dante Moore decides to do. Moore started all 15 games this year for the Ducks and played well. He threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Moore is currently slated as the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 NFL Draft per ESPN and CBS Sports mocks drafts. That is if he ends up declaring. The New York Jets have the No. 2 pick.
Moore has not yet made a decision. With Oregon's season coming to a close against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinal, a decision should be made in the coming days for Moore.
If he were to return to Eugene, there is no doubt that he would be the 2026 starter. If he declares, that would open the door for someone like Raiola or the highly recruited Akili Smith Jr.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1