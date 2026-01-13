Oregon Quarterback Akili Smith Jr. Responds to Dylan Raiola Transfer News

Heading into the 2026 season, there are question marks about who will be the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks. Will it be Dante Moore returning, a transfer, or another quarterback that is already on the roster?

In the transfer portal, Oregon has landed former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Current Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. will be in his second season with the Ducks come the fall and posted on social media after this news.

Akili Smith Jr. Reaction to Dylan Raiola Transfer

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Akila Smith Jr. signed with Oregon as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. The four-star quarterback didn’t play in his freshman season in 2025, but there is a chance for him to play in 2026 if Dante Moore declares for the draft.

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the news of Oregon getting Raiola could change things. Shortly after the news that Raiola would be coming to Oregon, Smith posted this message on social media.

“Trust the process,” Smith said with a 100 emoji and a duck emoji at the end.

Trust the process 💯🦆 — Akili Smith Jr (@Akilismithjr) January 12, 2026

It may just be one post, but this doesn’t exactly scream that Smith is thinking about entering the transfer portal. It more so says that it may take time, but his shot at Oregon will come eventually.

Dylan Raiola Commits to Oregon

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school in the class of 2024 as a five-star recruit, Dylan Raiola signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In his two seasons there, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns. Raiola’s 2025 season was cut short after he suffered a season ending fibula injury. His recovery timetable is still up in the air. He could end up having to miss time next season.

Following the 2025 season, Raiola entered the transfer portal. After going on a visit to Eugene, Raiola is now committed to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

The Dante Moore Question

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The biggest factor for who will start next season at quarterback will be based around what Dante Moore decides to do. Moore started all 15 games this year for the Ducks and played well. He threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Moore is currently slated as the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 NFL Draft per ESPN and CBS Sports mocks drafts. That is if he ends up declaring. The New York Jets have the No. 2 pick.

Moore has not yet made a decision. With Oregon's season coming to a close against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinal, a decision should be made in the coming days for Moore.

If he were to return to Eugene, there is no doubt that he would be the 2026 starter. If he declares, that would open the door for someone like Raiola or the highly recruited Akili Smith Jr.