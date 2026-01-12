Oregon Ducks Lose Redshirt Freshman Defensive Lineman To Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks have been hit hard by the transfer portal immediately after their season ended in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl. On Sunday, a number of Oregon defensive linemen entered the portal, including redshirt freshman Xadavien Sims. Landing Sims, a former four-star prospect out of Durant, Oklahoma, in 2024, was considered a big win for the Ducks at the time, but Sims will no longer be with the program.

As the No. 1-ranked recruit from the state of Oklahoma, according to 247Sports, Sims committed to Oregon over offers from the Vanderbilt Commodores, Michigan State Spartans, and more.

"I want to start by giving thanks to God for the blessing to be able to play this game I love. I also want to thank the University of Oregon for the opportunity, as well as the growth and development I experienced here. I am forever grateful for my teammates and coaches who poured into me and made me a better person and player," Sims said in his transfer portal announcement.

Sims only played in two games during the 2025 season, finishing with two tackles in his tenure. He represents one of the many depth pieces that the Ducks' defense is losing.

Oregon's Transfer Portal Losses

At this moment, Oregon has 24 outgoing transfers in this cycle, along with seven incoming transfers to this point. On3 currently ranks its 2026 transfer portal class at No. 17.

There are three defensive linemen and three edge rushers from coach Dan Lanning's defensive second unit who will look elsewhere for their next step in their college football journey.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jericho Johnson

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tionne Gray

Redshirt freshman defensive linemen Xadavien Sims

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Blake Purchase

True freshman outside linebacker Tobi Haastrup

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Ashton Porter

Purchase is the biggest loss from that bunch, collecting 32 total tackles (19 assisted, 13 solo), two sacks, one interception, and one pass deflection in 14 games played. Mostly coming off the bench in his sophomore season, Purchase is ready to make that jump up to a starter in his junior season.

The Ducks' depth on that side of the ball sustained damage and needs to be addressed through the transfer portal, especially up front and in the second line of defense.

Cornerstone Pieces Staying in Eugene

It's far from the end of the world for Oregon's defensive line room. Co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, along with defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, has managed to bring back four key starters for the 2026 season.

That includes Tuioti's son, junior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, plus junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, junior defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington, and redshirt junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander.

Going into next season, the Ducks will have arguably the most veteran-led and talented defensive line in the nation. The 1-2 edge rushing punch from Tuioti and Uiagalelei will be one of the most frightening for quarterbacks to witness, charging at them with full speed and strength from the outside.

Which Ducks Still Have an NFL Decision to Make?

Five pivotal players for Oregon still haven't decided if they will be going the professional route and enter their name in the 2026 NFL Draft pool. They have until the traditional deadline for underclassmen to declare on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore

Junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq

Redshirt sophomore tight end Jamari Johnson

Senior wide receiver Evan Stewart

Junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman

Junior offensive lineman Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu's decision to return to school in Eugene for next season could play some factor for Moore's upcoming choice, as the two work the closest with one another as quarterback and center.

If Moore were to return, the Ducks would have one of the top players under center in the sport. If Sadiq and Thieneman came back, the same would be thought at the tight end and safety positions.