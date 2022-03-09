Oregon Hosting 5-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei This Weekend

Uiagalelei is easily a top-three target for the Ducks in the 2023 class. Him visiting for the second time in two months means something.

The first weekend of March recruiting for the was fairly quiet in Eugene, especially with much of the staff in Portland for a coaching clinic.

That won't be the case this weekend, with the Ducks gearing up to welcome a plethora of highly-touted prospects to Eugene. The visitor list got more interesting Thursday afternoon, with 5-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei reportedly heading to Eugene this weekend.

Uiagalelei's father Dave took to Twitter to share the news.

If you've followed Oregon recruiting, Uiagalelei doesn't need much of an introduction. In case you haven't I'll sum it up for you.

Uiagalelei is undeniably one of the top players in California, and is an absolute force to be reckoned with on either side of the ball, whether he's playing tight end and mossing defenders, or rushing the passer and playing with his hand in the dirt. Heading into his senior season, it appears he's going to be focusing on defense.

Matayo Uiagalelei on Instagram (@young_concrete) 2023 DE Matayo Uiagalelei poses during a photoshoot on a visit to Oregon in January.

Last weekend, the 6-foot-4, 255 pounder from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was at USC for the Trojans' Junior Day, a move that may indicate his recruitment is heating up and could be shaping into a two-team battle between two of the West Coast's premier brands in Oregon and USC. However, Clemson is also in the running, along with a host of other high-profile programs like Alabama.

Like I said before, Uiagalelei will hardly be the only big name in Eugene this weekend, with 5-stars Josh Conerly and Lebbeus Overton, along with his brother Miciah Overton, are also expected on campus.

