Oregon Football Target Jordon Davison Sets Commitment Date
The four-star running back Jordon Davison has set a date for his commitment.
At powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana, CA, Davison tallied up 739 total yards and 11 total touchdowns in 11 games during his junior season, In his sophomore season, he had 1,585 total yards and 17 touchdowns through 13 games.
Davison will be deciding between Oregon, Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State. Intel is suggesting that it's a three-team race between Oregon, Michigan, and Ohio State, with the Buckeyes leading the charge.
“Oregon was going to completely go out of my recruitment and then Coach Lanning was like, ‘just wait, just sit tight, I’m gonna hire somebody that’s good... I chose to wait and then I went and visited and it really just made Oregon just stay in the competition with everybody else because I felt like I genuinely connected with Coach Samples.”- Jordon Davison via ScoopDuck
Davison's decision will come on Friday, June 28.
Oregon has the 19 ranked 2025 recruiting class, according to 247sports. The Ducks have one running back committed in that class in Dierre Hill out of Althoff Catholic in Belleville, Illinois. Davison would be the cherry on top as he's one of the top offensive targets for newly-appointed running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples.
With Bucky Irving with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dante Dowdell transferring to Nebraska, Jordan James and Noah Whittington are set to return to form not only one of the Big Ten's best running back tandems but the country in 2024.
In the 2024 recruiting class, Da'Jaun Riggs out of Saint John's in Washington, D.C. has signed his letter of intent. As for those who transferred in, Jay Harris was a Division II All-American at Northwest Missouri State and will be joining the Ducks for the fall.
