Oregon Football Entering Big Ten as Biggest Challenge to Ohio State
One of the Big Ten Conference's premiere programs is already looking at the Ducks as their biggest threat.
Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA officially become members of the Big Ten next week. While this topic has been discussed widely over the past few months, the focus is now on matchups and marquee games on everyone’s schedule. Without question, much of the conversation has centered on the Oregon Ducks as many believe they will battle the Ohio State Buckeyes for a conference championship and perhaps a spot in the expanded college playoffs.
Eleven Warriors, an Ohio State fans website, featuring Dan Hope and Andy Anders, spent time recently evaluating the Buckeyes’ challenges in 2024 given the expansion of the league to 18 teams. Not surprisingly, Oregon was rated as the biggest threat to Ohio State. Right from the start, Hope acknowledges the talented team that coach Dan Lanning has put together.
“(Oregon) could have the Big Ten’s best offense,” Hope said. “Dillon Gabriel coming in there from Oklahoma, he might be the Big Ten’s best quarterback. They’ve got a great backup as well in former five-star recruit Dante Moore who transferred in from UCLA.”
Hope doesn’t stop there as he highlighted Evan Stewart and Tez Johnson who may form the best 1-2 punch in the country at wide receiver: a stout running game featuring Jordan James and Noah Whittington, and a solid defense.
Anders goes on to talk a little more about coach Lanning and what he brings to the table, specifically when it comes to recruiting and adding additional talent to a team already recognized as a top-five team in the country.
“Dan Lanning is, I think, one of the best coaches in the sport,” Anders said. “I’m really high on what he can accomplish at Oregon and what this team can accomplish.”
When it comes to the game itself, Oregon has advantages in two areas that are weaknesses on the Ohio State side of the ball—quarterback and offensive line.
“Oregon is probably going to be the best team in the conference in both of those areas,” Hope said. “So those are two key advantages that Oregon has over Ohio State as well as the fact that Oregon is going to be hosting Ohio State in that regular season matchup.”
Of course, we are still about four months away from the game in Autzen Stadium and a great deal can change in that time. Regardless, this shapes up to be a massive game for both teams.
“I continue to circle that Ohio State-Oregon game as maybe the game of the year in the conference,” Hope said. “I think there is a very good chance that Ohio State-Oregon game on October 12 is going to end up being a Big Ten championship game preview.”
October 12 is a date all Ducks fans have circled on their calendar. There is no doubt they will provide an unforgettable atmosphere for a game that could very well live up to its hype.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.