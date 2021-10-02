Oregon Climbs in Latest 2022 Recruitment Class Rankings

As the 2021 season enters conference play, the recruiting headlines haven't been as full throttle as they were over the summer. But the Ducks added one commit in the month of September in Utah defensive lineman Ben Roberts, who comes to Eugene after decommitting from Washington.
SI All-American released its latest recruiting rankings for the 2022 class Friday, and the Ducks have risen once again and, entering the top four after being ranked No. 5 last month.
1. Penn State
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Oregon (5)
5. Georgia
6. Texas
7. Ohio State
8. Texas A&M
9. Clemson
10. LSU
11. Florida State
12. Michigan
13. Oklahoma
14. Boston College
15. Florida
16. North Carolina
17. South Carolina
18. Michigan State
19. Rutgers
20. Arkansas
21. Virginia Tech
22. Mississippi State
23. Stanford
24. West Virginia
25. Baylor
Oregon currently has 20 verbal commits, two more than any other Pac-12 team. The Ducks are loaded on both sides of the ball, especially in the trenches with five offensive line commits and four defensive line commits.
The Ducks have also picked up an elite array of playmakers at receiver, including Tetairoa McMillan, Isaiah Sategna, and Stephon Johnson Jr.
Stanford remains the only other Pac-12 team in the rankings after ranking No. 25 last month. The Cardinal added Terian Williams II, a two-way athlete from Georgia, on Sept. 1 to bring their class size to 18. David Shaw had a brilliant month of August, adding six commitments.
The 2023 recruiting cycle is underway, but the Ducks may not be done with the 2022 class yet. They may still have room for a couple more commits and have heavy interest in players like defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., and edge Cyrus Moss.
