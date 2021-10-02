Oregon Climbs in Latest 2022 Recruitment Class Rankings

The Ducks moved up one spot from last month's rankings, adding former Washington commit Ben Roberts to the fold.

As the 2021 season enters conference play, the recruiting headlines haven't been as full throttle as they were over the summer. But the Ducks added one commit in the month of September in Utah defensive lineman Ben Roberts, who comes to Eugene after decommitting from Washington.

SI All-American released its latest recruiting rankings for the 2022 class Friday, and the Ducks have risen once again and, entering the top four after being ranked No. 5 last month.

1. Penn State

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Oregon (5)

5. Georgia

6. Texas

7. Ohio State

8. Texas A&M

9. Clemson

10. LSU

11. Florida State

12. Michigan

13. Oklahoma

14. Boston College

15. Florida

16. North Carolina

17. South Carolina

18. Michigan State

19. Rutgers

20. Arkansas

21. Virginia Tech

22. Mississippi State

23. Stanford

24. West Virginia

25. Baylor

Oregon currently has 20 verbal commits, two more than any other Pac-12 team. The Ducks are loaded on both sides of the ball, especially in the trenches with five offensive line commits and four defensive line commits.

The Ducks have also picked up an elite array of playmakers at receiver, including Tetairoa McMillan, Isaiah Sategna, and Stephon Johnson Jr.

Stanford remains the only other Pac-12 team in the rankings after ranking No. 25 last month. The Cardinal added Terian Williams II, a two-way athlete from Georgia, on Sept. 1 to bring their class size to 18. David Shaw had a brilliant month of August, adding six commitments.

The 2023 recruiting cycle is underway, but the Ducks may not be done with the 2022 class yet. They may still have room for a couple more commits and have heavy interest in players like defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., and edge Cyrus Moss.

You can find the full rankings here.

