Oregon Surging Ahead for DeSean Brown Following Offer

Oregon already has one commit in Oklahoma for 2022 and may not be finished.

The Ducks have stayed busy on the recruiting trail of late, and the staff was able to spend some time seeing recruits during the team's bye week before facing Cal. One prospect the staff checked in on was 2022 prospect Desean Brown, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge from Choctaw high school in Oklahoma.

Special Teams and Tight Ends Coach Bobby Williams was in attendance for his game against Bixby, and an offer wasn't too far away, with the staff making it official earlier this week on Monday.

"I was really excited," he said of his reaction to the offer. "The first person I told was my position coach. I have a really good relationship with him."

An offer looked like it could be in the cards based on how the staff ramped up communication with him in the time since seeing him in action.

"Ever since then I’ve been hearing from them every day, every day other day. It’s like a consistent thing trying to build a relationship."

In the time since the offer, he's started to build a relationship with Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave'a, who has an impressive coaching resume and has worked with some great players during his time in Eugene.

"He’s cool," Brown said of Salave'a. "He seems like he cares about the players and he has a similar background to what I have. It was rough coming up, some things he told me I could relate to him because I went through similar things."

Aside from Oregon recently getting into the picture, Brown said he's hearing frequently from a pair of schools that are closer to home.

"Oklahoma State and Missouri. Those two are the ones hitting me up the most."

What stands out about those schools?

"Everybody has the facility. I like the way they make an effort to make a relationship with the player," he said. "They try to help you grow as a young man after football. They try to help you be successful on the field and off the field as well."



Brown just took in the Tigers program this past weekend, and has seen schools from a multitude of conferences, which gives his recruitment some balance.

"I just got back from Missouri. Been to TCU, been to ASU (Arizona State). I’ve been to Oklahoma State. Been to Oklahoma. Been by Baylor," Brown said of the trips he's taken.

Despite racking up some miles on visits, which included official visits to Missouri and Oklahoma State there's only one school he still hopes to see in the near future as he works through his senior season.

"Would love to take a visit to Oregon. Oregon is the only one I would want to take a visit to. I’ve talked to my mom, she wants to see if I can set up an official. Gonna talk to Joe (Salave'a) about it."

It sounds like his recruitment is winding down and Oregon may have gotten in at just the right time. As he thinks about his decision, he's got a solid handle on what he wants in a school.

"I'm looking for a place with an engineering program and also a place where I can build a relationship with the coaching staff altogether. Cuz that’s where I'm gonna be living for the next couple of years. I want to be somewhere I feel welcome."

As he works on trimming his list, the Ducks have clearly separated themselves from the pack even just days after offering.

"I was gonna release a top three: Oregon, Missouri, and Oklahoma State," he told Ducks Digest.

Brown told me he plans to sign early but does not plan to enroll early. Aside from football, he plays basketball and runs track.

"I'm trying to practice with the sprinters to stay speedy."

This is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

*WATCH DESEAN BROWN HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

More from Ducks Digest

The latest with Oregon and 4-star 2023 WR Johntay Cook II

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Check out our new Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE