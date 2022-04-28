The Ducks could be closing in on another big addition in the 2023 recruiting class.

4-star (0.9425 per 247 Sports Composite) wide receiver Jurrion Dickey is ready to come off the board. He announced on Wednesday that he will be making his college commitment on Monday May 2 at 6:30 p.m. PT on CBS Sports HQ.

Dickey, who attends Valley Christian High School in San Jose, California, started to pick up momentum on the recruiting after garnering national attention following a standout performance at the 2021 Opening last summer.

He has 22 reported offers spanning most of the Pac-12. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound playmaker was in Eugene for an unofficial visit this past weekend for Oregon’s spring game.

Shortly after the visit he trimmed his list of schools to five, with Oregon, USC, UCLA, Penn State and Washington all making the cut. Junior Adams, Oregon’s new wide receivers coach under Dan Lanning, had a prior relationship with Dickey from his time recruiting him at Washington.

Dickey told me earlier this year after a trip in January that relationship has carried over very well at Oregon. Further aiding the Ducks is that Adams is also a Bay Area native.

The Ducks don’t have any commits on the offensive side of the ball in 2023, and adding Dickey would be a start. Other wide receivers on Oregon’s big board include Johntay Cook (DeSoto, Tex.) and Rashid Williams (Pittsburg, Calif.).

