Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore’s NFL Draft Stock Demands Attention

On Saturday, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks took down the No. 12 James Madison Dukes 51-34 at Autzen Stadium, with Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore putting up a 70 percent completion rating with 313 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Compared to Moore's numbers the rest of the season, those tertiary numbers are on the higher side of his regular season marks.

However, Moore's long passes are what's sparking dialogue throughout the sports community. In long distance passes (15+ yards), Moore put up 246 yards, with all four passing touchdowns being long throws (three being 40+ yards), the most in the FBS during a bowl game since BYU's Zach Wilson.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With Moore's future with the Ducks uncertain, these numbers are fueling the fire of the junior potentially departing from the program to enter his name in the NFL Draft, as his projected draft spot rises into the postseason. His NFL Draft projections are getting hard to ignore. Here is what top analysts are saying.

Football Analysts Speak on Dante Moore's Draft Stock

"If Oregon Ducks QB Dante Moore enters the ‘26 draft, teams are going to LOVE him in the pre-draft process. His command as a leader is second to none. His football IQ and emotional intelligence at an elite level. Beloved by his teammates. Could not have been more impressed by the person when talking with him this past week. And he is still just 20 years old," ESPN's Louis Riddick posted online after the game.

"It was on display the minute that ball got kicked up in the air and Oregon got the football," TNT commentator Victor Cruz said after the game about Moore's talent. "We understood that he was the No. 1 quarterback in this draft class and he proved it coming out and going five for five, just really throwing the ball downfield right here to Kenyon Sadiq, their highly-touted tight end and gets in the endzone with a one-handed catch. And then tucking the ball. You want a player comp TK? I'm going Trey Lance."

"We understood that [Dante Moore] was the No. 1 QB in this draft class, and he proved it." 🙌@TeamVic, @TakeoSpikes51 & @champbailey were thoroughly impressed with the Oregon QB's @CFBPlayoff performance tonight 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cbtPD4vB9p — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) December 21, 2025

"For much of the season, the feedback from NFL scouts was that Moore was headed back to school," said The Athletic's Dane Brugler after the game. "But that started to shift over the second half of the year, and the impending departure of offensive coordinator Will Stein was considered a needle-mover."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore bows in prayer before the game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mel Kiper Ranking for Dante Moore

So much discussion around Dante Moore routes back to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's ranking of Moore on his draft board. Hailed as one of the main voices for NFL Draft news and predictions, Kiper put Moore as the No. 1 overall athlete in the draft as recent as Dec. 11, specifically highlighting his deep ball abilities.

"Moore is a third-year sophomore with some impressive traits. His accuracy has been solid all season, and he shows good touch on his deep ball. Moore can throw from different arm angles with precision and delivers strikes while rolling either left or right out of the pocket. He can scramble a bit too," Kiper said in his mock draft write-up.

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Playoff Betting Odds Make A Clear Statement

MORE: Oregon Loses Two More Players to Transfer Portal Amid College Football Playoff Run

MORE: Dan Lanning’s Frustration Could Ignite Oregon vs. Texas Tech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dante Moore's Likelihood of Entering the NFL Draft

Moore's post-season intentions still remain uncertain, though it's logical to think Moore will leave a lot of money on the table as the No. 1 projected pick overall to take his chances with another year on the Ducks. Plus, with Stein's departure as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Moore's potential return to Oregon will be marked by getting used to a new collaborator.

“There’s not a decision yet, I don’t know,” Moore said about his decision on Dec. 15.