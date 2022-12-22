Denton (Tex.) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen has flipped his commitment from Oregon to Oklahoma. He announced his decision on social media.

"I want to thank Coach Lanning, Coach Lupoi, and Coach Powledge for offering me the opportunity to join your great program," Bowen wrote in a social media post. "Soon after choosing Oregon yesterday morning, I came to the realization that the decision was not the best path for me. I immediately started to rethink my future."

Bowen flipped his long-standing commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon on Wednesday, one that he made back in January. His commitment came after the Ducks hosted him on campus for multiple visits, and he was one of two players Oregon flipped from Notre Dame during the early signing period, with running back Jayden Limar being the other.

However, a signed letter of intent was never submitted from Bowen, which left the door open for Oklahoma.

With the All-American safety now off to Norman to play his college football, the Ducks still signed two talented safeties to their 2023 class on Wednesday in Kodi DeCambra from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas and Tyler Turner from Brennan High School in San Antonio.

Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi's defense definitely got better, as the Ducks signed five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagaleleli and flipped Southern California cornerback Daylen Austin from the LSU Tigers. On Thursday, they received a signed national letter of intent from Blake Purchase, the top linebacker and overall player in Colorado after Deion Sanders pushed for a flip.

