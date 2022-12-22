The Ducks continue to recruit at an unreal clip.

On Thursday morning, Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan wide receiver Jordan Anderson committed to Oregon, announcing his commitment on social media.

The 6-foot, 165-pound wide receiver chose Oregon from a top 11 that also included schools like Washington, USC, Tennessee and Michigan.

He's rated a four-star (0.9560) prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. The same system ranks him the No. 83 player in the country, the No. 13 wide receiver and the No. 11 recruit in California.

Anderson is the second wide receiver to pledge to Oregon in 2024, joining Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic's Tyseer Denmark, who committed on Thanksgiving. Despite having just four verbal pledges, Dan Lanning's 2024 recruiting class is ranked No. 6 in the country according to the 247 Sports rankings.

Torres' Take

Jordan Anderson is one of the best wide receivers in the country. Plain and simple.

I've seen him in person multiple times this season and what really stands out about the Millikan product are his hands, speed, quickness and playmaking ability. He's a reliable pass catcher who can really hurt you after the catch.

Anderson possesses great body control, short area burst and top-end speed. Skills like that also helped him shine in the return game for the Rams this season.

If there's one knock, if you can call it that, I'd have to say it would be his size. Ideally he'd add some more weight to his 6-foot frame once he gets to the next level.

Finally, we have to talk about Junior Adams.

Because he's tearing up the recruiting trail once again. In the span of just a few weeks he's landed Traeshon Holden from Alabama out of the transfer portal, and he got Jurrion Dickey, Oregon's top offensive recruit in 2023, to sign his national letter of intent during the early signing period after he was previously considering signing in February.

He parlayed that momentum into 2024 and got one of California's top wideouts and most electric playmakers in the fold on Thursday. If people haven't been already, it's time to start taking Junior Adams seriously as one of the best recruiters out West and in the Pac-12.

